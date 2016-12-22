World
  Matiz House / Muñoz Arquitectos

Matiz House / Muñoz Arquitectos

  15:00 - 22 December, 2016
Matiz House / Muñoz Arquitectos
Matiz House / Muñoz Arquitectos, © David Cervera
© David Cervera

© David Cervera

  • Project Team

    Gareth Lowe Negrón, Celine Monteagudo, Iza Pérez Jaramillo, Javier Ceballos Cabañas, Luis Miguel Acuña González

  • Construction

    Tarán - Lae. Esteban Muñoz Castillo, Ing. Eduardo Muñoz Medina
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

From the architect. We spent a year and a half or more on this project, working with one of the persons I care most in the world and who also happens to know about architecture. Having such clients is a privilege, because they let you do your work with an understanding of the reasons for your decisions.

© David Cervera
© David Cervera

Developing the plot was not the hardest thing: from the beginning we wanted the house to be positioned at the end of the plot and give priority to the views and breeze in order to make full use of the plot’s amplitude 5,000 –square-meters (50 by 100 meters).

Sketch
Sketch

The requirement was to make a garden more than a house. The challenge was creating a setting rather than a container, with a unique program. The house is arranged in two volumes, one sitting firmly on the plot and other one floating above, with a visual connection between both. A special virtue of the project is the diversity of scales in the various areas: double-height spaces, corners with 2.20 meters, open-plan spaces throughout with a cozy slab that is welcoming and level changing on the floors.

© David Cervera
© David Cervera
Site Plan
Site Plan
© David Cervera
© David Cervera

The common and service areas are all on ground level. The second volume contains the bedrooms and at the same time is the roof of a large terrace. Between the two volumes is a reflecting pond, with fish and lilies. It works as a screen which reflects various episodes of architecture throughout the day. I consider that this house needs more time for the gardens to assume the leading role that they had when the project was first conceived.

© David Cervera
© David Cervera

The one and a half year of developing the project and the two years of construction, were very eventful. Sudden changes, readjustments of the soul and unforeseen absences, all combined to create a house that happened to be a special experience.

© David Cervera
© David Cervera
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Houses Mexico
Cite: "Matiz House / Muñoz Arquitectos" 22 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/801561/casa-matiz-munoz-arquitectos/>

