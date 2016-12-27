AAK Villa / MORIQ

Architects & interior designers MORIQ

Location Amwaj Islands, Bahrain

Architect in Charge Riyaz Quraishi , Simeen Quraishi

Area 977.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Riyaz Quraishi

Manufacturers Loading...

Interior Contractor Creative Style

Civil contractor Ghumais constructions , Sirajuddin Khalid

From the architect. This being an ocean facing plot, the client’s top most priority was the sea views, with lot of prominence to entertaining family and guests. He is also a good cook and wanted all extra kitchens (tepanyaki) and dining areas to be planned on the top most level as well to enjoy the views of the waters. The Master suite had to be well-equipped, multi-functional, multi-spatial, area with the best view of the ocean. The architecture and interior spaces had to be modern, technologically advanced and seamless. The Interior spaces should be flexible (as in open spaces to become private and vice versa). Privacy from neighbors and roads was a priority. This home is designed on a linear plot with attached homes on south and north sides and is opening to the sea on the west side and the road on the east side. Because of its location, it comes under high value properties of Amwaj, Bahrain. The plot covers 809.2sqmts and the total built up is977sqmts.The two side boundary walls looked like two imposing retaining walls and the home had to be designed within these walls. Because of the attached home layout covers the built up space could touch the two longer sides (south and north boundary walls) without any windows (so no light and ventilation) and views either.

Taking this as challenge the whole layout was directed towards the views of the ocean (west). Further we envisaged volumes of cubes placed randomly and intersecting with cutouts, water bodies, courtyards and skylights suspended within these two boundary walls. Two Internal courtyards were created with skylights to compensate for the lack of setbacks on south and north. The walls whole layout was planned with unhindered space movement. This way every room is ensured views of the sea, great light and ventilation. There are three floors with couple of bedrooms for family and friends and great lounges, dining and eating spaces as the owner is a passionate cook.

The home is planned on 3 levels with two entrances, entry one facing east and entry two facing south both leading to same level with Landscape and car parking in the front and Formal lounge, kitchen and dining in the main area on the ground floor. An infinity swimming pool with Jacuzzi and wooden deck are planned on the rear of the building facing the ocean. The First floor consist of two bedrooms with a cut out in the center and the passage connecting the two and lavish Master suite with personal plunge pool, bath tub, lounge area with pantry and large opening towards ocean. Master bedroom is more like a (suite) personal apartment where in all needs of family should be met with collapsible shutters (flexibility). It has a lounge opening to a courtyard, pantry (equipped with coffee vending machine, moveable, hot plate, refrigerator etc) , plunge pool , free standing stalls of W.C and shower (not to hinder the views) etc.

Second floor consists of two bedrooms, lounge area along with bar and dining area with partition.The pantry consists of cabinets along with customized moveable chimney tepanyaki projecting from wall and seating at the terrace on the front.All three levels are connected by means of a staircase and a lift.The focal point of this villa is the view of ocean from all the level which is on the rear.Specks of colors are used in customized furniture and artifacts only keeping the basic canvas neutral (in grays and whites). Natural grey stones are used for the flooring, and one side walls are cladded with Silver grey Travertino, whereas the ceiling are in pristine white and wooden in some accented area. Partly wooden steps with LED strips running on risers and threads are designed for the staircase. The cut out in the center connecting all three flows brings in a lot of natural light. Every room has visual and physical access to the outside. Furniture is from Italian brands. Rugs and lamps are all handpicked. A lot of old Bahrain streets images were used as Art on walls. As mentioned earlier the emphasis was more on scale, proportions and integration rather than on decoration.

Product Description. One of the principal materials used in the house is the silver grey travertine which runs along the entire south/north wall covering the total height of two levels. The same materials also shows externally extending out from the open skylight and thereby tightly links the inside with the out.