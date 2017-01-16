Innovative Companies Hotel In Anglet / Guiraud-Manenc

+35

Architects Guiraud-Manenc

Location 64600 Anglet, France

Architect in Charge Guiraud-Manenc

Area 1799.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Vincent Monthiers

Manufacturers Loading...

Construction Economist BETIKO

Landscaping Trouillot & Hermel

Ergonome Anteis,

Structural and Envelope Consultants TERRELL

HQE Design Office AI environnement

HVAC Fluids, Electricity Atlantic Map

VRD Office IMS

OPC Rodolphe Guérin

Client Agglomération Côte-Basque-Adour More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. Located on the Landes de Juzan campus in Anglet, the Activity Generator proposed by the Côte-Basque-Adour Agglomeration is a place where innovative young companies can be found, encouraging interdisciplinary cross-fertilization between academic research and industrial knowledge.

This business hotel is set in an urban wasteland, open on a wood and a protected estey in the heart of the Basque coast Adour. The building is a reflection of the dialogue between this landscaped site and the program.

To answer the environmental challenges of the program: dual certification and the BEPOS objective, the idea is to make architecture the vector of these performances, playing with the assets of the context and appealing to the common sense of the users.

Creating an interior landscape built in echo to the natural landscape, the building is manifested in its implementation by making perceptible the structural forces, the innervating networks and the envelope of the building as architectural elements in full participating in the Identity of the place. The atmospheres are qualified by precise assemblages of raw and durable materials such as concrete, wood and metal, providing a sensitive touch at the spaces.

The architecture of the generator is revealed with subtlety in order to create, at the heart of the effervescence of the agglomeration, a privileged environment, calm and conducive to work, a way to inhabit this place. The limits between the exterior and the interior are intentionally blurred in order to benefit from the vitality of the environment, with the concern to integrate in the heart of the building the presence of natural light and its variations.

In the West side, in an urban connection, the experimental hall exposes itself in a panorama on Mirambeau street, by a large horizontal incise, as a signal announcing the research and development work housed in the generator.

To the east, echoing the landscape of the Estey, the facade of the offices opens generously on nature. External walkways let you enjoy the softness of the site and encourage informal meetings by extending outside the workspaces.

At the heart of the generator, the bioclimatic atrium brings together these workspaces as a forum open to debates of ideas.

It also gathers the vertical and horizontal circulations treated in rhythmical route, revealing the activities, letting enjoy natural light and offering framing on the trees landscape.

Each one is no longer the inhabitant of a floor, an office, but a place of work in which are shared knowledge, tools, dedicated spaces and services.

Evolutive, the building is designed to shape, adapt to the demand, suspended to future societal, technical and energy evolutions. Leaning on the structure as a pivot, the envelope is an interchangeable and recyclable skin. The interior is designed as flexible and reversible, it remains ductile to the uses.

The generator will live at the tempo of the young companies that will invest it, appropriating it and making it evolve.

Product Description:

-A structural logic inseparable from architecture:

The innovative companies hotel is based on three interacting strata that make up its structural architecture.

The telluric grip:

The cascading earthworks anchor the building in the site. The reinforced concrete structures partition the plateaus of the terraces and initiate the verticalities, in an atmosphere of mineral landscape.

The structure adapted to spaces:

The main structure in reinforced concrete is designed without the fall of a beam, by a principle of posts / slabs "mushroom" favoring the modularity of the partitioning. Exposed in raw way, sails and concrete floors participate in the passive design of the building by their large capacity of inertia. The structure and framework of the technichal hall (volume without intermediate support point) are composed of glued laminated pine douglas elements and metal connectors.

An efficient envelope:

This structure is protected by a technical wrap adapted to the uses and orientations. This wrap of glued laminated timber casing douglas pine presents various qualities according to the needs: opaque, transparent, translucent, waterproof, porous, filtering, insulating ...

The facades of the offices are designed on a modular principle in plug on the regular weaving of the structure. This system is designed to allow a simple and quick modification of the façades while guaranteeing air and water waterprooffing and sound and thermal insulation.

The glazed parts are all accessible on one level or by external gallery for easy maintenance and without nacelle or special equipment. Similarly the roofs all have direct access from the floors.