  ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hotels
  4. France
  5. Guiraud-Manenc
  6. 2016
  Innovative Companies Hotel In Anglet / Guiraud-Manenc

Innovative Companies Hotel In Anglet / Guiraud-Manenc

  15:00 - 16 January, 2017
Innovative Companies Hotel In Anglet / Guiraud-Manenc
© Vincent Monthiers
© Vincent Monthiers

© Vincent Monthiers

  • Construction Economist

    BETIKO

  • Landscaping

    Trouillot & Hermel

  • Ergonome

    Anteis,

  • Structural and Envelope Consultants

    TERRELL

  • HQE Design Office

    AI environnement

  • HVAC Fluids, Electricity

    Atlantic Map

  • VRD Office

    IMS

  • OPC

    Rodolphe Guérin

  • Client

    Agglomération Côte-Basque-Adour
© Vincent Monthiers
© Vincent Monthiers

From the architect. Located on the Landes de Juzan campus in Anglet, the Activity Generator proposed by the Côte-Basque-Adour Agglomeration is a place where innovative young companies can be found, encouraging interdisciplinary cross-fertilization between academic research and industrial knowledge.

© Vincent Monthiers
© Vincent Monthiers

This business hotel is set in an urban wasteland, open on a wood and a protected estey in the heart of the Basque coast Adour. The building is a reflection of the dialogue between this landscaped site and the program.

Site Plan
Site Plan

To answer the environmental challenges of the program: dual certification and the BEPOS objective, the idea is to make architecture the vector of these performances, playing with the assets of the context and appealing to the common sense of the users.

© Vincent Monthiers
© Vincent Monthiers

 Creating an interior landscape built in echo to the natural landscape, the building is manifested in its implementation by making perceptible the structural forces, the innervating networks and the envelope of the building as architectural elements in full participating in the Identity of the place. The atmospheres are qualified by precise assemblages of raw and durable materials such as concrete, wood and metal, providing a sensitive touch at the spaces.

© Vincent Monthiers
© Vincent Monthiers

The architecture of the generator is revealed with subtlety in order to create, at the heart of the effervescence of the agglomeration, a privileged environment, calm and conducive to work, a way to inhabit this place. The limits between the exterior and the interior are intentionally blurred in order to benefit from the vitality of the environment, with the concern to integrate in the heart of the building the presence of natural light and its variations.

© Vincent Monthiers
© Vincent Monthiers

In the West side, in an urban connection, the experimental hall exposes itself in a panorama on Mirambeau street, by a large horizontal incise, as a signal announcing the research and development work housed in the generator.

© Vincent Monthiers
© Vincent Monthiers

To the east, echoing the landscape of the Estey, the facade of the offices opens generously on nature. External walkways let you enjoy the softness of the site and encourage informal meetings by extending outside the workspaces.

At the heart of the generator, the bioclimatic atrium brings together these workspaces as a forum open to debates of ideas.

Section
Section

It also gathers the vertical and horizontal circulations treated in rhythmical route, revealing the activities, letting enjoy natural light and offering framing on the trees landscape.

Each one is no longer the inhabitant of a floor, an office, but a place of work in which are shared knowledge, tools, dedicated spaces and services.

Evolutive, the building is designed to shape, adapt to the demand, suspended to future societal, technical and energy evolutions. Leaning on the structure as a pivot, the envelope is an interchangeable and recyclable skin. The interior is designed as flexible and reversible, it remains ductile to the uses.

The generator will live at the tempo of the young companies that will invest it, appropriating it and making it evolve.

© Vincent Monthiers
© Vincent Monthiers

Product Description:

-A structural logic inseparable from architecture:

The innovative companies hotel is based on three interacting strata that make up its structural architecture.

The telluric grip:

The cascading earthworks anchor the building in the site. The reinforced concrete structures partition the plateaus of the terraces and initiate the verticalities, in an atmosphere of mineral landscape.

© Vincent Monthiers
© Vincent Monthiers

The structure adapted to spaces:

The main structure in reinforced concrete is designed without the fall of a beam, by a principle of posts / slabs "mushroom" favoring the modularity of the partitioning. Exposed in raw way, sails and concrete floors participate in the passive design of the building by their large capacity of inertia. The structure and framework of the technichal hall (volume without intermediate support point) are composed of glued laminated pine douglas elements and metal connectors.

© Vincent Monthiers
© Vincent Monthiers

An efficient envelope:

This structure is protected by a technical wrap adapted to the uses and orientations. This wrap of glued laminated timber casing douglas pine presents various qualities according to the needs: opaque, transparent, translucent, waterproof, porous, filtering, insulating ...

The facades of the offices are designed on a modular principle in plug on the regular weaving of the structure. This system is designed to allow a simple and quick modification of the façades while guaranteeing air and water waterprooffing and sound and thermal insulation.

 The glazed parts are all accessible on one level or by external gallery for easy maintenance and without nacelle or special equipment. Similarly the roofs all have direct access from the floors.

© Vincent Monthiers
© Vincent Monthiers
Product:

Concrete

Cite: "Innovative Companies Hotel In Anglet / Guiraud-Manenc" 16 Jan 2017. ArchDaily.

