World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. United States
  5. Cuningham Group Architecture
  6. 2016
  7. Pathways Innovation Center / Cuningham Group Architecture + MOA

Pathways Innovation Center / Cuningham Group Architecture + MOA

  • 13:00 - 7 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Pathways Innovation Center / Cuningham Group Architecture + MOA
Save this picture!
Pathways Innovation Center / Cuningham Group Architecture + MOA, © Astula
© Astula

© Astula © Astula © Astula © Astula +19

  • Design Architect

    Cuningham Group Architecture, Inc

  • Architect of Record

    MOA Architecture

  • FF&E

    Cuningham Group Architecture, Inc.

  • Civil

    Civil Engineering Professionals, Inc.

  • Structural

    Martin/Martin

  • Mechanical

    Engineering Design Associates

  • Electrical

    Engineering Design Associates

  • Acoustic

    D. L. Adams Associates

  • Theatre Systems

    D. L. Adams Associates

  • IT/AV

    Rimrock

  • Landscape Architect

    Design Concepts

  • Cost Estimating

    Scovel Management Group

  • Food Service

    William Caruso & Associates

  • Expanded Charrette Services

    Cuningham Group Architecture, Inc./America’s Schoolhouse

  • Council

    Jim Brady
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Astula
© Astula

From the architect. A new state-of-the-art high school designed by Cuningham Group Architecture, Inc. (Cuningham Group ®) is providing students with an interactive and personalized learning experience and exposure to future career opportunities. Pathways Innovation Center offers junior and seniors in the Natrona County School System in Casper, Wyoming, an interactive and personalized education through four academies focused on multiple disciplines, including engineering and design.

Save this picture!
© Astula
© Astula

“The goal is to inspire kids who are not necessarily planning to move on to four-year colleges,” says Scott Krenner, the project’s Design Lead and Associate at Cuningham Group. “Rather than follow a traditional vocational approach, this high school presents new pathways to success; a way to shine that may not be found in standardized tests. Here, their inventive thinking and new skills are much more visible.” 

Save this picture!
© Astula
© Astula

Cuningham Group worked with a local partner, MOA Architecture, to design a 38-acre campus, which also includes the new Roosevelt High School. The Pathways program is open to all juniors and seniors in the school district.

Save this picture!
1st Floor Plan
1st Floor Plan
Save this picture!
2nd Floor Plan
2nd Floor Plan

At the center of Pathways Innovation Center is “Fabrication Hall,” a 5,000-square-foot, two-story common space surrounded by labs equipped with cutting-edge technology, and is meant to encourage teams from all academies to collaborate on projects. The architects’ innovative design concept for Fabrication Hall was inspired by private sector facilities, including Boeing in Washington state, where engineering and design teams work under one roof.

Save this picture!
© Astula
© Astula

“This is a unique space that you don’t see at other schools,” Krenner says. “It is fully sun-filled and large enough to build homes and solar-powered airplanes.” The hall has 16-feet-high, custom-fabricated glass bay doors that fully open to the outside. On the inside, the hall is viewed from glass-walled design spaces, including a “floating blue box” overlooking the hall for informal learning. 

Save this picture!
© Astula
© Astula

“This approach creates a conversation between academic disciplines, including construction, woodworking, metals, welding, robotics, arts and furniture making,” he says. “It’s an incubator for prototyping. Ideas are generated and then connect with the different academies at the school. As the Fabrication Hall, the transparent design stimulates synergy and is a celebration of student achievement.”

Save this picture!
© Astula
© Astula
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects University United States
Cite: "Pathways Innovation Center / Cuningham Group Architecture + MOA" 07 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/801370/pathways-innovation-center-cuningham-group-architecture-plus-moa/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »