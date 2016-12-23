Danxia Exhibition Center / West-line studio

+30

Architects West-line studio

Location Chishui, Zunyi, Guizhou, China

Design Team Haobo Wei, Jingsong Xie , Ke Zhou

Area 3900.0 m2

Project Year 2014

From the architect. Danxia landform is a unique red rock landscape located in southern China. Chishui Danxia, in the north of Guizhou province, can be classified as 'young Danxia', which is one of the most impressive phases. With an extension of more than 700㎞², it is also the largest Danxia landform in China. The characteristic red color is given by a reddish accumulation of sandstone, shaped into spectacular peaks, pillars, cliffs and imposing gorges. Chishui Danxia is also famous for its waterfalls; which together with this amazing red landscape make this area a popular tourist attraction.

The Exhibition and Tourist Center is located in Fuxing Town, inside the Danxia landform area and on the main tourist routes. The site highlights the typical characteristics of this particular area, with its complicated morphology. The whole building has been designed following the movement of the soil in a circular route around the central open courtyard.

Danxia Red Stone

According to their area of origin, Danxia stones present different characteristics. The high-porosity stone causes strong hygroscopicity. Different mineral compositions cause various anti-corrosion effects, weather resistance, and also visible color alterations. The side of the material untouched by the sun tends to turn a glowing red with strong black components, while the outside stays a shiny, blood red.

Architects exploited various Danxia stones for different parts of the building, according to their particular characteristics. Wall stones are treated with a permeability-reducing protective admixture, a natural moisturizer which keeps the strong reddish color even after cutting and welding. The sloping roof is made from high porosity stones to encourage the growth of a thin layer of green moss, which makes the building appear to be growing from the soil.

This use of the Danxia stone, which respects and takes advantage of its peculiar natural characteristics, gives the building its unique 'red personality', making it part of the surrounding landscape.