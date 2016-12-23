World
i

i

i

h

Danxia Exhibition Center / West-line studio

  20:00 - 23 December, 2016
Danxia Exhibition Center / West-line studio
© West-line studio
  • Architects

    West-line studio

  • Location

    Chishui, Zunyi, Guizhou, China

  • Design Team

    Haobo Wei, Jingsong Xie , Ke Zhou

  • Area

    3900.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2014
© West-line studio
From the architect. Danxia landform is a unique red rock landscape located in southern China. Chishui Danxia, in the north of Guizhou province, can be classified as 'young Danxia', which is one of the most impressive phases. With an extension of more than 700㎞², it is also the largest Danxia landform in China. The characteristic red color is given by a reddish accumulation of sandstone, shaped into spectacular peaks, pillars, cliffs and imposing gorges. Chishui Danxia is also famous for its waterfalls; which together with this amazing red landscape make this area a popular tourist attraction.    

© West-line studio
Floor Plan
© West-line studio
The Exhibition and Tourist Center is located in Fuxing Town, inside the Danxia landform area and on the main tourist routes. The site highlights the typical characteristics of this particular area, with its complicated morphology. The whole building has been designed following the movement of the soil in a circular route around the central open courtyard.

© West-line studio
Danxia Red Stone

According to their area of origin, Danxia stones present different characteristics. The high-porosity stone causes strong hygroscopicity. Different mineral compositions cause various anti-corrosion effects, weather resistance, and also visible color alterations. The side of the material untouched by the sun tends to turn a glowing red with strong black components, while the outside stays a shiny, blood red.

© West-line studio
Architects exploited various Danxia stones for different parts of the building, according to their particular characteristics. Wall stones are treated with a permeability-reducing protective admixture, a natural moisturizer which keeps the strong reddish color even after cutting and welding. The sloping roof is made from high porosity stones to encourage the growth of a thin layer of green moss, which makes the building appear to be growing from the soil.  

© West-line studio
This use of the Danxia stone, which respects and takes advantage of its peculiar natural characteristics, gives the building its unique 'red personality', making it part of the surrounding landscape. 

© West-line studio
想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© West-line studio

丹霞赤水展示中心 / 西线工作室

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »