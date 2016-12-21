Shatura House / Le Atelier

+23

Architects Le Atelier

Location Shatura, Moscow Oblast, Russia, 140700

Architects in Charge Sergey Kolchin, Nadezhda Torshina

Area 219.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Ilya Ivanov

The house located in the 30 000 populated town in 150 km from Moscow. Private houses area in such places is highly diversified. There are absent any rules or limitations, one street can be place for houses build from trash and 3-storey height brick castle from 90-s. Surroundings full of "architecture without architects", everything is always in process: if you need new room you construct it, without any project and with material you have for the moment. Belongings are divided by different generations and woodcarving neighbour with their plastic luxury. How to work with this diversified and often revolting surroundings?

Should we make contraposition with order, excellence and proportion, pull out our object from the neighbour and enforce the diversity? We tried to find anotger way to answer this question, making the house from the environment and local techniques, from the "architectural garbage" we see driving to the town: big brick "palaces" from 90-s, wooden DIY-houses, industrial architecture, abandoned buildings.

The square one-storey house was constructed in the basement, which client was made without any project be himself and only after decide to find an architect. One-storey square block divided for 3 parts to make the scale closer to environment. In the central "house" we placed a living room. The block which is closest to the entrance contain master-bedroom, hall and maintenance spaces. The block with kid's rooms situated deeply inside the plot. Ventilation and other maintenance we placed in the side blocks above the bedrooms. The living room has nearly 2-storey height to make you feel spatial experience

Product Description. We used brown brick OLFRY 1807 antik NF and grey brick FELDHAUS K764N. Grey brick differently laid in window niches. For niches it was sawn-off and layered by a special way - it was hard and diligent work. With this window niches we tried to create feeling of ruined house to make a link from the house to context.

Partly, the fact that the brick has its holes was the reason for the way it was layered on.