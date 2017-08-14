Amin's House / A1Architecture

+30

Architects A1Architecture

Location Lavasan, Iran

Architect in Charge Amir Afghan

Area 540.0 m2

Project Year 2014

Photographs Arash Ashourinia

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. Connecting the view of surrounding environment which includes far away mountains, lake, trees and all the elements in background to the form and elevation of the building was the significant challenge of this design.

So the city landscape at the back count as the buildings backyard and these two will work together and they are meaningless without each other.

Based on this idea we designed a flexible integrated shell which starts from the city landscape and will move along the floor to the walls and will end up on the ceiling while forming them.

The space made up of these exposed concrete shells include dynamic spaces for gatherings and meetings.

Also Private spaces are gathered into a stable white mass which are placed into outer concrete mass.

In the design we tried to minimize the usage of materials and maximize the function of each piece and denied to use formic objects without function and ornaments. In the middle of the southern yard there is a retaining wall which carries two different decks for the main building in different levels. Upper level is connected to the ground floor and the one below creates the backyard's green space.

There is different horizontal and vertical accesses between floors and continues accessible patterns were considered.

Product Description. To implement integrated shell, we are looking for a material to create a sense of fluidity and in order to minimize the variety of materials used to construction elements, including exterior walls, interior walls, cover the underside of the roof, staircase and fireplaces performed by it. Therefore we chosen exposed concrete that was poured in place with metal frame. In the implementation of deck we use ash wood floor covering to connect the stunning landscape view to the geometry of the building and somehow to penetrate the color and texture of the surrounding environment into the building.

Windows in this project as an integrated surface connect inside spaces with outside. To provide the maximum level of transparency and prevent energy loss, aluminum window profiles and double glass is used.