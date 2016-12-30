VMS Investment Group Headquarters / Aedas Interiors 

+8

Interior Designer Aedas Interiors

Area 1,200 m2

Project Year 2015

Location Hong Kong, PRC

Director Logan MacWatt

Client VMS Investment Group (HK) Limited

Photographs Aedas Interiors

From the architect. Aedas Interiors transforms VMS Investment Group Headquarters into an art gallery.

When relocating to a new office there is a golden opportunity for a company to transform their culture and ethos. Aedas Interiors, when working with VMS Investment Group on their relocation to a whole floor in Exchange Square, was tasked with this transformation process and to create a new workplace environment that showcased the multi-faceted and versatile nature of the firm.

Our concept of forming an ‘art gallery’ look and feel provided the backdrop to house VMS’s various operations, extensive client areas and their growing art collection. Our device of framing key views, aspects and elements elevated them to being artwork in their own right. A strong hospitality element was created by positioning their café in the most prominent location at the entrance, providing immediate social connection to clients, visitors and staff.

The material palette is a selection of warm and natural materials creating a comfortable and inviting environment, while accent colours, furniture and unique artwork provide the drama and excitement.