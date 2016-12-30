World
VMS Investment Group Headquarters / Aedas Interiors 

  • 17:00 - 30 December, 2016
VMS Investment Group Headquarters / Aedas Interiors 
© Aedas Interiors
  • Interior Designer

    Aedas Interiors 

  • Area

    1,200 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Location

    Hong Kong, PRC 

  • Director

    Logan MacWatt

  • Client

    VMS Investment Group (HK) Limited 

  • Photographs

    Aedas Interiors 
© Aedas Interiors
From the architect. Aedas Interiors transforms VMS Investment Group Headquarters into an art gallery.

When relocating to a new office there is a golden opportunity for a company to transform their culture and ethos. Aedas Interiors, when working with VMS Investment Group on their relocation to a whole floor in Exchange Square, was tasked with this transformation process and to create a new workplace environment that showcased the multi-faceted and versatile nature of the firm.

© Aedas Interiors
Our concept of forming an ‘art gallery’ look and feel provided the backdrop to house VMS’s various operations, extensive client areas and their growing art collection.  Our device of framing key views, aspects and elements elevated them to being artwork in their own right. A strong hospitality element was created by positioning their café in the most prominent location at the entrance, providing immediate social connection to clients, visitors and staff.

© Aedas Interiors
The material palette is a selection of warm and natural materials creating a comfortable and inviting environment, while accent colours, furniture and unique artwork provide the drama and excitement.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Interiors Hong Kong
