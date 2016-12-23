World
  Best Submissions to 2016 Architecture Holiday Card Challenge

Best Submissions to 2016 Architecture Holiday Card Challenge

Best Submissions to 2016 Architecture Holiday Card Challenge

Architects and students of architecture stereotypically never stop making, and their creative talents continue to flow irrespective of the holiday season. Our annual challenge is an unashamed way to channel the inventiveness, originality and artistry of our readers from around the world into that most humble of gifts: the holiday card. Out of the 200 submissions, these are 43 of our favorites.  

Featured gif by Rebecca Lou

Best Submissions to 2016 Architecture Holiday Card Challenge , Submitted by Evan Chan
Submitted by Evan Chan
Submitted by Evan Chan
Submitted by Adrian Conterno
Submitted by TIMEA-LAURA TIFAN GY
Submitted by SHUBHRA GOEL
Submitted by Fiona Wong
Submitted by Fiona Wong

Submitted by sangeetha polisetti

Submitted by Vorstermans Architects
Submitted by Alan Power

Submitted by Xenia Konteati

Submitted by Raha Parsa
Submitted by Tyler Kraft
Submitted by Işınsu Dikmen

Submitted by Samyukthaa Natarajan

Submitted by Emma Barrett
Submitted by Anne-Marie Rondeau
Submitted by CHAI PHAY YUNG
Submitted by Ghida Farhat

Submitted by WVA Architects

Submitted by Ellen Ng
Submitted by Ana Claudia Ocampo
Submitted by Patakfalvi Csenge
Submitted by Emeline Porcheron

 

Submitted by Samyukthaa Natarajan

Submitted by ZANEENA M KAREEM

Submitted by Brian Frolo
Submitted by Rivers Barden Architects
Submitted by Georgia Moraiti

Submitted by VASILIKI BAKAVOU

Submitted by Florian Bengert (BNGRT)

Submitted by Sebastian Beingolea

Submitted by Igor Vukičević
Submitted by BRTO Studio
Submitted by Mark Tanner Schreiber-May
Submitted by Emeline Porcheron
Submitted by Solongo Batsaikhan
Submitted by Adam Wiercinski Architekt
Submitted by Georges J Hakim
Submitted by Josh Bergman
Submitted by David Louis
News Architecture News
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Best Submissions to 2016 Architecture Holiday Card Challenge " 23 Dec 2016. ArchDaily.

Submitted by Evan Chan

2016年建筑节日贺卡设计最佳作品

