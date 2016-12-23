Best Submissions to 2016 Architecture Holiday Card Challenge

Architects and students of architecture stereotypically never stop making, and their creative talents continue to flow irrespective of the holiday season. Our annual challenge is an unashamed way to channel the inventiveness, originality and artistry of our readers from around the world into that most humble of gifts: the holiday card. Out of the 200 submissions, these are 43 of our favorites.



Submitted by sangeetha polisetti

Submitted by Xenia Konteati

Submitted by Samyukthaa Natarajan

Submitted by CHAI PHAY YUNG

Submitted by WVA Architects

Submitted by Ana Claudia Ocampo

Submitted by Samyukthaa Natarajan

Submitted by ZANEENA M KAREEM

Submitted by Rivers Barden Architects

Submitted by VASILIKI BAKAVOU

Submitted by Florian Bengert (BNGRT)

Submitted by Sebastian Beingolea

Submitted by Adam Wiercinski Architekt