Best Submissions to 2016 Architecture Holiday Card Challenge
Architects and students of architecture stereotypically never stop making, and their creative talents continue to flow irrespective of the holiday season. Our annual challenge is an unashamed way to channel the inventiveness, originality and artistry of our readers from around the world into that most humble of gifts: the holiday card. Out of the 200 submissions, these are 43 of our favorites.
Cite: AD Editorial Team. "Best Submissions to 2016 Architecture Holiday Card Challenge " 23 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/801276/best-submissions-to-2016-architecture-holiday-card-challenge/>