Jardin de l’Ange / Evastomperstudio

+18

Architects Evastomperstudio

Location 11013 Courmayeur AO, Italy

Architect in Charge Giovanni Capri

Area 600.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Davide Galli

From the architect. Aim of the architectural intervention of Jardin de l’Ange is the requalification of a square that, for its own nature and position has always been the crucial and strategic hub for the community life.

The main goal is to improve and consolidate the fruition of the square, thought as an amphitheatre with permanent bleachers covered by the typical local stones, created in order to mark (delimit) the public space defining the pedestrian access.

The Jardin de l’Ange, if during the day is an interaction point and an open air living room, by the nights, due to its new conformation becomes an interactive social area.

The chalet façade, included as well in the intervention, has been elaborated with a technological wall provided by mechanized LED walls that, when needed, reveal a convertible stage, always different in size and shape, adaptable to any kind of event. Sideways now there’s an innovated technical covering, a white multifaceted texture that, playing with lights and shadows gives a new alternative imagine to the front building.

The project also includes a total white covering composed by a metallic structure with circular section elements, variable in length and diameter. This metallic twist, completely visible in the winter season, during the summer months will be upholster with tie rods and a white technical plastic fabric, which allows the shade in the hottest hours, lighting effects during the summer nights and protection from frequent rains.

The lines that mark the profile of the covering are an explicit reference to the Mont Blanc skyline and its peaks raising behind the chalet. They recall the grandeur and majesty of the majestic “Giant”.