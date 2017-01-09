World
  The Best Architecture Drawings of 2016

The Best Architecture Drawings of 2016

The Best Architecture Drawings of 2016
Courtesy of RIGI Design
Courtesy of RIGI Design

Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen Courtesy of Studio Fuksas © OMA Courtesy of Wülser Bechtel Architekten +90

Designing and building a project is a challenge in itself. However, once the project is complete there are also challenges in expressing the project so that it can be understood by a new audience. This is especially true in digital media, where online readers don't necessarily spend the same time reading an article as in print media. This way, drawings and all visual representation and it's new forms -such as the animated Gifs- play an important role in the project's understanding 

At ArchDaily we push ourselves as editors, as well as the architects in our network, to get the best out of the projects we receive and share with the world so that we can deliver knowledge and inspiration to millions of people. The drawings we chose are not only visually entertaining but they serve as a way of educating and learning on particular issues where architectural representation is fundamental.

Regardless if they are digital or hand-drawn, all the architectural drawings we have selected this year have a sensitive expression, whether it be artistic, technical or conceptual, they all aim to express and explain the project using simplicity, detail, textures, 3D and color as main tools. 

This year we want to highlight a selection of 90 drawings arranged under eight categories: Architectural Drawings, Axonometrics, Context, Diagrams, Sketches, Animated Gifs, Details and Other Techniques. 

Architectural Drawings

© OMA
© OMA
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
Courtesy of MOATTI-RIVIERE
Courtesy of MOATTI-RIVIERE
Courtesy of Ambrosi I Etchegaray
Courtesy of Ambrosi I Etchegaray
Courtesy of ARCHSTUDIO
Courtesy of ARCHSTUDIO
Courtesy of AD+studio
Courtesy of AD+studio
Courtesy of Fernando Menis
Courtesy of Fernando Menis
Courtesy of Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
Courtesy of Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
Courtesy of Valerio Olgiati
Courtesy of Valerio Olgiati
Courtesy of Ludwig Schoenle
Courtesy of Ludwig Schoenle
Courtesy of MRDA Architects
Courtesy of MRDA Architects
Courtesy of Boundaries architects
Courtesy of Boundaries architects
Courtesy of Héctor Fernández Elorza + Manuel Fernández Ramírez
Courtesy of Héctor Fernández Elorza + Manuel Fernández Ramírez
Courtesy of CURE & PENABAD
Courtesy of CURE & PENABAD
Courtesy of Coop Himmelb(l)au
Courtesy of Coop Himmelb(l)au
Courtesy of Fabienne Bulle architecte & associés
Courtesy of Fabienne Bulle architecte & associés

Axonometric and Isometric

Courtesy of Vázquez Consuegra
Courtesy of Vázquez Consuegra
Courtesy of Logical Process in Architectural Design
Courtesy of Logical Process in Architectural Design
Courtesy of Kazuyuki Takeda
Courtesy of Kazuyuki Takeda
Courtesy of República Portátil
Courtesy of República Portátil
Courtesy of CarverHaggard
Courtesy of CarverHaggard
Courtesy of NUDES
Courtesy of NUDES
Courtesy of DATA
Courtesy of DATA
Courtesy of NUA Arquitectures
Courtesy of NUA Arquitectures
Courtesy of Bajet Giramé
Courtesy of Bajet Giramé
Courtesy of Héctor Fernández Elorza + Manuel Fernández Ramírez
Courtesy of Héctor Fernández Elorza + Manuel Fernández Ramírez
Courtesy of Yasutaka Yoshimura Architects
Courtesy of Yasutaka Yoshimura Architects
Courtesy of West Line Studio
Courtesy of West Line Studio

Context Drawings

Courtesy of ARCHSTUDIO
Courtesy of ARCHSTUDIO
Courtesy of Studioninedots
Courtesy of Studioninedots
Courtesy of AZC
Courtesy of AZC
Courtesy of feld72
Courtesy of feld72
Courtesy of B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio
Courtesy of B.L.U.E. Architecture Studio
Courtesy of IAPA Design Consultants
Courtesy of IAPA Design Consultants
Courtesy of Fabienne Bulle architecte & associés
Courtesy of Fabienne Bulle architecte & associés
Courtesy of Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP
Courtesy of Hiroshi Nakamura & NAP

Diagrams

Courtesy of Wülser Bechtel Architekten
Courtesy of Wülser Bechtel Architekten
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
Courtesy of People's Architecture Office
Courtesy of Yushang Zhang
Courtesy of Yushang Zhang
Courtesy of SUP Atelier + School of Architecture Tsinghua University
Courtesy of SUP Atelier + School of Architecture Tsinghua University
Courtesy of Ludwig Schoenle
Courtesy of Ludwig Schoenle
Courtesy of Logical Process in Architectural Design
Courtesy of Logical Process in Architectural Design
Courtesy of Studio A dvaita
Courtesy of Studio A dvaita
Courtesy of Supermachine Studio
Courtesy of Supermachine Studio
Courtesy of NUDES
Courtesy of NUDES
Courtesy of ArchSD
Courtesy of ArchSD
Courtesy of Supermachine Studio
Courtesy of Supermachine Studio
© OMA
© OMA
Courtesy of MAT Office
Courtesy of MAT Office
Courtesy of Gijs Van Vaerenbergh
Courtesy of Gijs Van Vaerenbergh

Sketches

Courtesy of CEBRA
Courtesy of CEBRA
Courtesy of Peter Salter
Courtesy of Peter Salter
Courtesy of António Costa Lima Arquitectos
Courtesy of António Costa Lima Arquitectos
Courtesy of BCHO Architects
Courtesy of BCHO Architects
Courtesy of BCHO Architects
Courtesy of BCHO Architects
Courtesy of Héctor Fernández Elorza + Manuel Fernández Ramírez
Courtesy of Héctor Fernández Elorza + Manuel Fernández Ramírez
Courtesy of CEBRA
Courtesy of CEBRA
Courtesy of Alberto Campo Baeza + Gilberto L. Rodríguez
Courtesy of Alberto Campo Baeza + Gilberto L. Rodríguez
Courtesy of ArchSD
Courtesy of ArchSD
Courtesy of Coop Himmelb(l)au
Courtesy of Coop Himmelb(l)au
Courtesy of TEN Arquitectos
Courtesy of TEN Arquitectos

Animated Gifs

Details

Courtesy of Atelier Alter
Courtesy of Atelier Alter
Courtesy of MESURA
Courtesy of MESURA
Courtesy of SUP Atelier + School of Architecture Tsinghua University
Courtesy of SUP Atelier + School of Architecture Tsinghua University

Other Techniques

Courtesy of Nuno Brandão Costa
Courtesy of Nuno Brandão Costa
Courtesy of Studio Fuksas
Courtesy of Studio Fuksas
Courtesy of CURE & PENABAD
Courtesy of CURE & PENABAD
Courtesy of Studio Fuksas
Courtesy of Studio Fuksas
Courtesy of Fala Atelier
Courtesy of Fala Atelier
Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Courtesy of Pezo von Ellrichshausen
Courtesy of Studio A dvaita
Courtesy of Studio A dvaita

The Best Architecture Drawings of 2015

