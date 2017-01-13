World
The Wood Duck / L’Abri

  • 19:00 - 13 January, 2017
The Wood Duck / L’Abri
The Wood Duck / L’Abri, © Jack Jérôme
© Jack Jérôme
© Jack Jérôme
© Jack Jérôme

The Wood Duck is L’Abri’s first built house design. A simple concept, rational plan and traditional methods of construction where put forward to simplify the construction of the project, self-build by a young carpenter with a modest budget. The architecture is humble : the little wood volume recedes in the landscape.

© Jean-Christophe Laniel
© Jean-Christophe Laniel

This little house was drawn for a young carpenter wishing to self-build his first home in Bolton, in the Eastern Townships of Quebec.

Axonometric
Axonometric
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The land faces the ski slopes of Mont Glen to the south and overlooks the river below. This topography orients the house plan. The south facade opens fully to the valley. The north facade, headed towards the public domain, is only punctuated by two discrete punch windows.

© Jack Jérôme
© Jack Jérôme

The footprint of the house is modest, its plan is square. On the ground floor, natural light pours down on the living spaces, through the curtain-wall of the double height set to the south. Serving spaces are positioned to the north. The upper level houses two bedrooms and one bathroom.

© Jean-Christophe Laniel
© Jean-Christophe Laniel

The project inhabits the landscape humbly. Its simple form and the uniform board and batten siding participate to blend the little rough hemlock volume in its environment. The evolutive and rough nature of its skin preserves the natural surroundings.

Its owner baptised it the Wood Duck.

© Jean-Christophe Laniel
© Jean-Christophe Laniel

Product Description. Hemlock spruce constitutes the exterior cladding of the Wood Duck. This material provides the opportunity to be installed as raw product, and offers an evolving aspect over time. Besides, hemlock has the additional benefit of being very cost-effective. The board and batten laying technique has been chosen for its simplicity and the interesting rhythm it gives to the façade. 

© Jack Jérôme
© Jack Jérôme
Product:

Wood

See more:

Houses United States
Cite: "The Wood Duck / L’Abri" 13 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/801074/the-wood-duck-labri/>

