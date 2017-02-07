World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Ireland
  5. Cooney Architects
  6. 2015
  7. Campus Conference Centre / Cooney Architects

Campus Conference Centre / Cooney Architects

  • 15:00 - 7 February, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Campus Conference Centre / Cooney Architects
Save this picture!
© Ros Kavanagh
© Ros Kavanagh

© Ros Kavanagh © Ros Kavanagh © Ros Kavanagh © Ros Kavanagh +19

  • Architects

    Cooney Architects

  • Location

    15, Blanchardstown, Dublin, Co. Dublin, Ireland

  • Architects in Charge

    Ian McDonald, Francina Checo Lembert, Bryan Brady & Frank Cooney

  • Area

    950.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Ros Kavanagh

  • Client

    David Conway (Development Manager, National Sports Campus Development Authority)

  • Consultant

    TOBIN Consulting Engineers
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Ros Kavanagh
© Ros Kavanagh
Save this picture!
Concept
Concept
Save this picture!
© Ros Kavanagh
© Ros Kavanagh

The Campus Conference Centre at National Sport Campus in west Dublin is a ‘Hub’ for social and professional interaction at the campus. The master plan for Sports Campus Ireland resulted from a winning entrant competition in 2008, to date more than nineteen sports governing bodies are located on the campus.

Save this picture!
© Ros Kavanagh
© Ros Kavanagh

We took an existing abandoned concrete structure, we reused and extended this to provide a space for social and professional engagement. The retained and reused concrete building contains changing rooms, lecture theatres, a ground level café and external space expressed as a north facing ‘solid element’. A newly constructed triple height ‘street’ foyer extension is designed as a focal point of the routes leading to the various pavilion buildings on the 250-acre campus.

Save this picture!
Floor Plan 01
Floor Plan 01
Save this picture!
Floor Plan 02
Floor Plan 02

Product Description. The exterior brick walls are built of Ibstock white glazed brick . This clean and elegant façade  is to reflect the clean lines of the whole building and to frame the impressive elevation. The bricks give body and density to the building, as well as an essential sculptural quality.

Save this picture!
Campus Conference Centre / Cooney Architects, © Ros Kavanagh
© Ros Kavanagh

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Educational Architecture Ireland
Cite: "Campus Conference Centre / Cooney Architects" 07 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/801066/campus-conference-centre-cooney-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »