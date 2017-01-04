World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. Taiwan
  5. Emerge Architects
  6. 2016
  7. SINICA Eco Pavilion / Emerge Architects

SINICA Eco Pavilion / Emerge Architects

  • 22:00 - 4 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
SINICA Eco Pavilion / Emerge Architects
Save this picture!
SINICA Eco Pavilion / Emerge Architects, Courtesy of Emerge Architects
Courtesy of Emerge Architects

Courtesy of Emerge Architects Courtesy of Emerge Architects Courtesy of Emerge Architects Courtesy of Emerge Architects +41

  • Structural Engineer

    Tomita Structural Design

  • Hydropower Engineer

    Hoyai Electrical Engineer
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Emerge Architects
Courtesy of Emerge Architects

The site of this project located in the landscape and ecology restoration area of SINICA. Inspiration of design from the very first comes out with the discussion and communication between landscape and exhibition consultants. By the interdisciplinary integration and crossing through the boundary between professions, which represented the unlimited brainstorming and the dialogue of fusion.

Save this picture!
Axonometric
Axonometric

In order to preserve the existing old trees, the shape of new mass defined by gap among trees and transformed into an organic plan, so that the new pavilion will be intimately surrounded by trees. Assisting the perceptional experience with plants in the interior atrium, which not only quietly brings in the greenery of landscape, but also extends the vision. The touchable trees have also become a vivid exhibition of nature.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Emerge Architects
Courtesy of Emerge Architects
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Emerge Architects
Courtesy of Emerge Architects

By changing the transparency continuously of wall to create a continuity, ambiguous spatial perception of in and out when roaming. The exhibiting starts from outdoor, creating dialogues between ecological landscape and exhibits, vacancy and reality, internal and external overlapped on the glass wall and came up an ambiguous perception. Therefore, the distinction between architecture, landscape and exhibition has been blurred in the project.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Emerge Architects
Courtesy of Emerge Architects

Such pocket spaces like exhibition area, lobby, frontier, interpreting area and screening room, … etc. composed a fluidly continuous space which is individual but also assembled 

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section

Indoor is still indoor, outdoor is still outdoor, however, the boundary between them has been blurred in the spiritual perception and aspiration.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Emerge Architects
Courtesy of Emerge Architects
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices Taiwan
Cite: "SINICA Eco Pavilion / Emerge Architects" 04 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/800884/sinica-eco-pavilion-emerge-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »