SINICA Eco Pavilion / Emerge Architects

Structural Engineer Tomita Structural Design

Hydropower Engineer Hoyai Electrical Engineer

The site of this project located in the landscape and ecology restoration area of SINICA. Inspiration of design from the very first comes out with the discussion and communication between landscape and exhibition consultants. By the interdisciplinary integration and crossing through the boundary between professions, which represented the unlimited brainstorming and the dialogue of fusion.

In order to preserve the existing old trees, the shape of new mass defined by gap among trees and transformed into an organic plan, so that the new pavilion will be intimately surrounded by trees. Assisting the perceptional experience with plants in the interior atrium, which not only quietly brings in the greenery of landscape, but also extends the vision. The touchable trees have also become a vivid exhibition of nature.

By changing the transparency continuously of wall to create a continuity, ambiguous spatial perception of in and out when roaming. The exhibiting starts from outdoor, creating dialogues between ecological landscape and exhibits, vacancy and reality, internal and external overlapped on the glass wall and came up an ambiguous perception. Therefore, the distinction between architecture, landscape and exhibition has been blurred in the project.

Such pocket spaces like exhibition area, lobby, frontier, interpreting area and screening room, … etc. composed a fluidly continuous space which is individual but also assembled

Indoor is still indoor, outdoor is still outdoor, however, the boundary between them has been blurred in the spiritual perception and aspiration.