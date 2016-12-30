World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. China
  5. Lattitute
  6. 2016
  7. MeePark / Lattitute

MeePark / Lattitute

  • 20:00 - 30 December, 2016
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
MeePark / Lattitute
Save this picture!
MeePark / Lattitute, © Hector Peinador
© Hector Peinador

© Hector Peinador © Hector Peinador © Hector Peinador © Hector Peinador +27

  • Architects

    Lattitute

  • Location

    Beijing, China

  • Principal Architect

    Manuel N. Zornoza

  • Project Architects

    Jorge Cortés de Castro, Andrea Ramos Rodriguez

  • Area

    700.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Hector Peinador

  • Team

    Manuel Coves Botella, Maria Diaz Martin, Zhang Wen

  • Client

    BlueFocus Communication Group Co Ltd

  • Budget

    350,000€
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Hector Peinador
© Hector Peinador

From the architect. At the beginning of 2016, BlueFocus Communication Group decided to develop a series of venues in multiple locations across Mainland China. The first was then established in Beijing, at the same location used for the Group’s Headquarters, a former Panasonic factory complex of recent renovation. Such a decision is an unmistakable reflection of the company’s priorities, to evolve in China from a manufacturing power into a creative force, under the leadership of its charismatic Chairman Mr. Zhao Wenquan. 

Save this picture!
© Hector Peinador
© Hector Peinador

For this end, BlueFocus selected a 700-sqm industrial building, with a free height of 8.50m, established in a north-south orientation, to be renovated and become the venue for the group’s events. The “MeePark” concept provides a space to host events for a diverse group of clients, ranging from local entrepreneurs and SME’s to multinational corporations such as PepsiCo and Volkswagen.

Save this picture!
© Hector Peinador
© Hector Peinador
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
© Hector Peinador
© Hector Peinador

The design strategy divides the space into two main zones: the F&B service area located in the north and the events zone located in the south. When a guest uses the main entrance on the north side, the F&B service zone functions as a reception area, providing diverse facilities such as a wardrobe, signature tables, washrooms and an area to take pictures. On the second floor, guests can find a casual dining area facing towards the vast space provided by the double height of the entrance.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram
Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The events zone is an 8.50m high space where pre-existing trusses have been left visible as a heritage from the old factory, now reborn as a multifunctional space. The main area is equipped with all sorts of elements than can transform the space in a matter of minutes: a big LED screen descends from the ceiling; the stage area appears from the left side wall; benches open up to create a sitting area on the right. All these artifacts provide a transformative space that successfully deals with different activities and events: from product presentations or debates to live music concerts.

Save this picture!
© Hector Peinador
© Hector Peinador
Save this picture!
© Hector Peinador
© Hector Peinador

The material selection ranges from concrete and wood for the flooring to polycarbonate, glass and steel for the walls. This selection highlights the technological nature of the space, with a series of eye-catching LED screens that allows different presentation formats. 

Save this picture!
Material
Material

MeePark will become an ideal platform for people to meet, socialize, hold activities and share innovative ideas. The space is a symbol of the narrative of China as a country: evolving from being the factory of the world to promoting local consumption of its own products.

Save this picture!
© Hector Peinador
© Hector Peinador

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Offices China
Cite: "MeePark / Lattitute" 30 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/800764/meepark-lattitute/>

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hector Peinador

Meepark智能型会展场地／ Lattitute

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »