  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. Poland
  5. E&L Architects + Hermanowicz Rewski Architects
  6. 2016
  7. Gdanski Business Center / E&L Architects + Hermanowicz Rewski Architects

Gdanski Business Center / E&L Architects + Hermanowicz Rewski Architects

  • 13:00 - 18 January, 2017
Gdanski Business Center / E&L Architects + Hermanowicz Rewski Architects
Gdanski Business Center / E&L Architects + Hermanowicz Rewski Architects, © HB Reavis Poland
© HB Reavis Poland

© HB Reavis Poland

  • Interiors Designers

    Benoy

  • Landscape Architects

    Benoy

  • Lighting Designers

    Sipek Team, Lasvit

  • Client

    HB Reavis Poland
    More Specs
© HB Reavis Poland
© HB Reavis Poland

From the architect. Gdanski Business Center comprises four office buildings totalling approximately 100,000 sq m of modern Class A office space. HB Reavis broke ground on the first of the complex’s four buildings in 2012. Since then, each distinctly designed standalone building has contributed to brownfield revival of this former Warsaw bus depot area. The first phase designed by E&L Architects has been delivered in 2014, while the second phase created by Hermanowicz Rewski Architects has been completed in 2016.

Gdanski Business Centre is home to over 9600 employees working across tech, media, shared service and finance sectors. More than just an office compound, this is a vibrant, mixed-use offering that seamlessly blends in with the surrounding residential neighbourhood.

© HB Reavis Poland
© HB Reavis Poland

Apart from the excellent accessibility, employees benefit also from a wide range of amenities including shops, bars and restaurants available in the close vicinity. Additionally, HB Reavis has provided a kindergarten and a dedicated playground for employees and a green courtyard that is open to the public. Roof-top terraces are also available to buildings' tenants.

© HB Reavis Poland
© HB Reavis Poland

The office complex is ideally located in the highly sought-after city fringe of Warsaw, with excellent communication links just minutes away allowing staff to easily get to work and to meetings. It is considered the best connected office complex in Warsaw, with unrivalled access to public transportation due to its close proximity to the Dworzec Gdanski metro station, numerous bus and tram stops, Warszawa Gdanska railway station and with the municipal rental bikes Veturilo located nearby.

The entire complex has been delivered in line with the requirement of sustainable BREEAM “Excellent” certification.

© HB Reavis Poland
© HB Reavis Poland
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Institutional Buildings Poland
Cite: "Gdanski Business Center / E&L Architects + Hermanowicz Rewski Architects" 18 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/800596/gdanski-business-center-e-and-l-architects-plus-hermanowicz-rewski-architects/>

