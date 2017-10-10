World
The Two Rock House / Wolf Architects

  10 October, 2017
The Two Rock House / Wolf Architects
The Two Rock House / Wolf Architects
Courtesy of Wolf Architects

Courtesy of Wolf Architects

Courtesy of Wolf Architects
Courtesy of Wolf Architects

Two Rocks… Two Meanings…

The Two Rock house, as the name suggests, sits in between two rocky formations on a hilltop site. WOLF Architects were able to overcome the challenges of a very difficult site and in turn, reap the benefits of the peculiar conditions. Careful studies of the site’s topography and rock foundations created the opportunity for a 6 car basement garage, with a home theatre and ample storage. Toward the rear of the property, there is a double story music studio, overlooking yet another stunning view. The upper floor is externally very private with its carefully placed circular windows set in rusted steel panels and screened off balconies. However this upper floor also has a large central courtyard with swimming pool that reflects and filters light inwards.

Sketch
Sketch

Dominating the upper floor retreat is a sculptural fireplace built from the brass of melted Zildjian cymbals. One of the client was a drummer – the three circular windows on the front and back facade were symbolic of the three main cymbals on a drum kit. The client liked the idea that each one represented a member of the family; husband, wife and child. The positioning of the bedrooms loosely reflect the planning of a drum kit

Courtesy of Wolf Architects
Courtesy of Wolf Architects

A House for Two Rock Stars...

The entire ground floor operates as one large entertainment space with just one bedroom for guests. The family’s bedrooms and private spaces are all upstairs. Part of the brief was to make the upper floor completely soundproof from the level below with insulated concrete slabs a series of internal sound proofing screens.

Ground Floor
Ground Floor

A 25m lap pool extends majestically out to an infinity edge with an expansive view out toward the horizon. Near the edge of the house, the pool wraps around the outdoor entertaining spaces and has a shallow area for children.

Courtesy of Wolf Architects
Courtesy of Wolf Architects

The house is fully automated. The owners are able to remotely operate and survey the home and its grounds from any location. It allows the owners to keep the house secure and controlled while they may be overseas, even if it’s being occupied by guests. 

Courtesy of Wolf Architects
Courtesy of Wolf Architects
Cite: "The Two Rock House / Wolf Architects" 10 Oct 2017. ArchDaily.

