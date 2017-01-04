World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. France
  5. MGAU
  6. 2016
  7. Plein Ciel / MGAU

Plein Ciel / MGAU

  • 15:00 - 4 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Plein Ciel / MGAU
Save this picture!
Plein Ciel / MGAU, © Michel Denancé
© Michel Denancé

© Takuji Shimmura © Michel Denancé © Michel Denancé © Takuji Shimmura +27

  • Architects

    MGAU

  • Location

    Clichy, France

  • Design Team

    Michel Guthmann, Stéphanie Appert, Olivier Barthe, Mauro Palamini, Samuel Reist, Oona Savransky, Nicolas Zaegel

  • Area

    3400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Michel Denancé , Takuji Shimmura

  • Architects Team

    Mauro Palamini, Samuel Reist, Oona Savransky, Nicolas Zaegel

  • Engineers

    Bureau d’Etudes MIZRAHI

  • Constructor

    Fayolle

  • Client

    SEMERCLI for Clichy Habitat
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© Michel Denancé
© Michel Denancé

From the architect. The city of Clichy la Garenne has committed to an ambitious urban reconstruction project that highlights an exceptional location at the entrance to the city, south of the town. The construction of 47 homes by SEMERCLI falls within this context. The real challenge was to introduce new buildings made of contemporary architecture, more dense. The new building must thus preserve the unique spirit of these neighborhoods, linked to the history of the “faubourgs”. The final goal was to create a ten-story building which had the least possible impact at street level. This apparent contradiction was, for us, the basis of the project: a building in two pieces including a lower  piece, which becomes part of  the continuity of the street, and a second  piece of the building, which is separated and rises up in height, slightly set back.

Save this picture!
Diagram
Diagram

The lower part of the building belongs to the universe of the street, the continuities, and the pedestrians. There is a relationship between it and the existing buildings. The taller building rises and distinguishes itself from the traditional framework of the city. This way of rising into the sky multiplies the façades with views, and preserves the vision of the open sky as much as possible for the pedestrians and inhabitants on the south side of the street. Some apartments are located in two small wings built around the backyard. 

Save this picture!
© Michel Denancé
© Michel Denancé

The organization of the volumes allows the quantitative specifications to be met and permits not to sacrify what we consider to be essential to the interior quality of an apartment, that is: apartments have different orientations, kitchens benefit from direct natural light, and living areas are maximized and functional.

Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura

The site creates an interlacing of gardens, patios and passages on the ground floor. This organization anticipates the richness of volumes found in the building. The hallway is generous and bright: stretching between the street and the interior garden like the storage area for strollers, spacious and functional.

Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura
Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
Save this picture!
© Michel Denancé
© Michel Denancé

The façades are insulated on the exterior, and are treated either with lime plaster or a metal cladding. The windows and joinery are in aluminum, with an anodized finishing. The color of the plaster is in keeping with the colors of the existing buildings on the street.  The cladding is very light, in order to reflect the sunlight and brighten the center of the block. The volumes are simple in order to develop a certain constructive and technical rationality. The openings are very wide in order to maximize the penetration of natural light and highlight the visual exchange with the exterior.

Save this picture!
© Takuji Shimmura
© Takuji Shimmura
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Housing France
Cite: "Plein Ciel / MGAU" 04 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/800516/plein-ciel-mgau/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »