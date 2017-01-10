World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Austria
  5. Spado Architects
  6. 2016
  7. WER House / Spado Architects

WER House / Spado Architects

  • 03:00 - 10 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
WER House / Spado Architects
Save this picture!
WER House / Spado Architects, Courtesy of Spado Architects
Courtesy of Spado Architects

Courtesy of Spado Architects Courtesy of Spado Architects Courtesy of Spado Architects Courtesy of Spado Architects +28

  • Architects

    Spado Architects

  • Location

    Klagenfurt, Austria

  • Area

    165.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Spado Architects

  • Project Managers

    Harald Weber, Sebastian Horvath

  • Assistant

    Lukas Kucher

  • Structural Consultant

    Martin Mitterdorfer

  • Site area

    723 m2
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Spado Architects
Courtesy of Spado Architects

The task was to construct a detached house in the best inner-city location. The plot to be built on rises by about the height of one storey from the northern boundary, where the access road runs, to the south and it opens to the south on to a level area. One major aim of the design was to create an optimum sequence of rooms from the public to the private to provide the highest possible spatial quality in each phase. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Spado Architects
Courtesy of Spado Architects

The building itself consists of an east-west orientated two-storey base divided by a projecting roof that separates it from the street and protects it to the south and on top of that a north-south running single-storey gable-ended roof construction that minimises the view from the house to the west and forms a protective roof over the terrace. The building fits into its urban environment in that the roof shape and the building line match its surroundings. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Spado Architects
Courtesy of Spado Architects

The route through the building is intended to create a series of different spatial moods. The hall in the basement was designed as a cave-like interior space in a positive sense. The warm, dark colour scheme accentuates the feeling of “coming home” and it emphasizes the light falling from top to bottom in the area of the single-flight stairway. The wall in the area of the stairs was designed as light with a reflecting surface to further increase the play of light. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Spado Architects
Courtesy of Spado Architects

Via the stairs you reach the open-plan living area storey that is designed as a flowing space between the inside and the outside but still protected from view. The wall structure of the stairway is extended into the exterior space. This creates a flowing transition between inside and outside. Via another stairway you come to the most intimate and private areas of the house, the bedrooms and the bath area. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Spado Architects
Courtesy of Spado Architects
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Courtesy of Spado Architects
Courtesy of Spado Architects

For maintenance purposes you can reach the garden level along the eastern boundary. There is storage space for garden tools built into the wall at the garden level. The canopied spaces provide areas protected from the weather and from view. 

Save this picture!
Courtesy of Spado Architects
Courtesy of Spado Architects
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Austria
Cite: "WER House / Spado Architects" 10 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/800398/wer-house-spado-architects/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »