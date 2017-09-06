Vidars Gate / R21 Arkitekter

+ 12

Architects R21 Arkitekter

Location Oslo, Norway

Architects in Charge Thomas Thorsnes, Bergur Briem

Area 150.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Studiooslo, Bergur Briem

Manufacturers Loading...

From the architect. An old drying loft on top of a 1920´s city block is transformed into two new apartments. It’s a refurbishment as well as an extension with four large new arcs both towards the street and the courtyard. The height of the arcs lets the light flow into the centre of the apartments from both sides where the kitchen connects the dining area and the living rom. Each of the apartments have a rooftop terrace on top of an arc. The project is all about exploiting the qualities that the rooftop situation represents. The minimalistic expression of the arcs are made to match the stripped down facades of the modestly built house without the ornaments and details typically found on buildings in this area.