Vidars Gate / R21 Arkitekter

  • 13:00 - 6 September, 2017
Vidars Gate / R21 Arkitekter
Vidars Gate / R21 Arkitekter, © Studiooslo
© Studiooslo

© Bergur Briem © Studiooslo © Bergur Briem © Bergur Briem + 12

© Studiooslo
© Studiooslo

From the architect. An old drying loft on top of a 1920´s city block is transformed into two new apartments. It’s a refurbishment as well as an extension with four large new arcs both towards the street and the courtyard. The height of the arcs lets the light flow into the centre of the apartments from both sides where the kitchen connects the dining area and the living rom. Each of the apartments have a rooftop terrace on top of an arc. The project is all about exploiting the qualities that the rooftop situation represents. The minimalistic expression of the arcs are made to match the stripped down facades of the modestly built house without the ornaments and details typically found on buildings in this area. 

© Bergur Briem
© Bergur Briem
Floot Plan 1
Floot Plan 1
© Bergur Briem
© Bergur Briem
Floor Plan 2
Floor Plan 2
© Bergur Briem
© Bergur Briem
Section
Section
Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Refurbishment Adaptive reuse Interiors Architecture Residential Apartment interiors Extension Norway
