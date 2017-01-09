World
  7. House in Trees / Anonymous Architects

House in Trees / Anonymous Architects

  • 13:00 - 9 January, 2017
House in Trees / Anonymous Architects
House in Trees / Anonymous Architects, © Steve King
© Steve King

© Steve King © Michael Wells © Michael Wells © Michael Wells +23

© Michael Wells
© Michael Wells

The site is characterized by its remote feeling and mature trees; this despite being surrounded by dense urban development.  It is an unusual paradox to have such a natural setting that occurs in the middle of Los Angeles – a city known for its endless sprawl and crawling traffic. 

© Steve King
© Steve King

The goal was to preserve the natural features where practical – even if this meant having a tree grow through the house.  The steep hillside allows the house to cantilever as a design solution to minimize foundations.  This act of cantilevering also preserves as much native yard space as possible for planting. 

© Steve King
© Steve King
Floor Plan
Floor Plan
© Michael Wells
© Michael Wells

To maintain privacy, the house is located close to the center of the lot to create a buffer between it – and other adjoining conditions such as a public street and other houses. 

© Michael Wells
© Michael Wells

The house is conceived as two separate units under one roof.  The main part of the house is two bedrooms and is designed for a family of four.  The other component – separated by an outdoor breezeway –  is self-contained with one bedroom, a living area, a bathroom, and a kitchen.  This secondary area is used daily as an office and entertainment area, but can easily be closed off from the main space and used by visiting friends or family. 

© Michael Wells
© Michael Wells
