Prépinson, Rehabilitation Of Four Traditional Houses / WAW Achitectes

Architects WAW Achitectes

Location 37340 Ambillou, France

Architect in Charge Stanislas Cheuvreux, Arnaud Coutine, Bérenger Marinot

Area 712.0 m2

Project Year 2013

Photographs Sophie Carles

From the architect. In a singular landscape, in the middle of a plain surrounded by forest massifs, four former farm buildings take place around a yard near a pond. The site lends itself so majestically to the pondering over the landscape and over the wildlife. Our intervention aims to highlight the local patrimony and respect it by the architectural creation.

The main building, the only living building before de reconversion, is entirely cured to adapt itself to the modern constructive exigencies but also to find a volumetry that allows the development of the existent attic. The extension, in a wood frame, joins the continuity of the volumetry of the former building. The extension is covered with a cladding in a slatted reclaimed poplar. This material creates the same architectural language common in each building. The poplar is used for his resistance to the weather but also to his natural tendency to take golden and silver reflects getting older. It’s a living material that is taking a real part in the environment.

Inside, the former part hosts he more private parts of the house while the extension welcomes the reception rooms. The “cathedral” living room is fully opened to the landscape and the pond, allowing us to enjoy the spectacular landscape offer by the nature in every season. The contemporary architecture try here to disappear to reveal the quality of the landscape and also the quality of the traditional building.

Product Description: The reclaimed poplar creates the same architectural language common in each building of the project.