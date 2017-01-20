World
  7. Prépinson, Rehabilitation Of Four Traditional Houses / WAW Achitectes

Prépinson, Rehabilitation Of Four Traditional Houses / WAW Achitectes

  • 17:00 - 20 January, 2017
Prépinson, Rehabilitation Of Four Traditional Houses / WAW Achitectes
Prépinson, Rehabilitation Of Four Traditional Houses / WAW Achitectes, © Sophie Carles
© Sophie Carles

© Sophie Carles © Sophie Carles © Sophie Carles © Sophie Carles +17

  • Architects

    WAW Achitectes

  • Location

    37340 Ambillou, France

  • Architect in Charge

    Stanislas Cheuvreux, Arnaud Coutine, Bérenger Marinot

  • Area

    712.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2013

  • Photographs

    Sophie Carles
© Sophie Carles
© Sophie Carles
Site Plan
Site Plan

From the architect. In a singular landscape, in the middle of a plain surrounded by forest massifs, four former farm buildings take place around a yard near a pond. The site lends itself so majestically to the pondering over the landscape and over the wildlife. Our intervention aims to highlight the local patrimony and respect it by the architectural creation.

© Sophie Carles
© Sophie Carles

The main building, the only living building before de reconversion, is entirely cured to adapt itself to the modern constructive exigencies but also to find a volumetry that allows the development of the existent attic. The extension, in a wood frame, joins the continuity of the volumetry of the former building. The extension is covered with a cladding in a slatted reclaimed poplar. This material creates the same architectural language common in each building. The poplar is used for his resistance to the weather but also to his natural tendency to take golden and silver reflects getting older. It’s a living material that is taking a real part in the environment.

© Sophie Carles
© Sophie Carles

Inside, the former part hosts he more private parts of the house while the extension welcomes the reception rooms. The “cathedral” living room is fully opened to the landscape and the pond, allowing us to enjoy the spectacular landscape offer by the nature in every season. The contemporary architecture try here to disappear to reveal the quality of the landscape and also the quality of the traditional building.

Product Description: The reclaimed poplar creates the same architectural language common in each building of the project.

© Sophie Carles
© Sophie Carles
Elevation
Elevation

Product:

Wood

Cite: "Prépinson, Rehabilitation Of Four Traditional Houses / WAW Achitectes" 20 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/799982/prepinson-rehabilitation-of-four-traditional-houses-waw-achitectes/>

