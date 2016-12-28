World
Zhao Hua Xi Shi Living Museum / IAPA Design Consultants

  • 19:00 - 28 December, 2016
Zhao Hua Xi Shi Living Museum / IAPA Design Consultants
  • Architects

    IAPA Design Consultants

  • Location

    Beijing, China

  • Architects in Charge

    Paul Bo Peng, Yang, Yen Hu, Stoney Yu

  • Area

    2500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    ZENG Zhe
Yin Ma Chuan of the Great Wall – The Seeking the Happiness of Mother Earth Area is the first cultural resort at the foot of the Great Wall of China. IAPA partnered with The Mother Earth Happiness Group to design works from planning, architecture, landscape, interior, to construction documentation. The design of the resort has a unique emphasis on environmental protection and art culture.  Zhao Hua Xi Shi Living Museum is now complete and in use.

Axonometric
Axonometric
The Zhao Hua Xi Shi Living Museum has a modular container as the main body of its structure, which incorporates exhibition, catering, leisure and office spaces. The modular container is connected with galleries, bridges and platforms to create an enjoyable space using the style of the Courtyard House. The design embraces the scenic nature of the Great Wall, offering visitors a magnificent landscape view.

Zhao Hua Xi Shi Living Museum is a representation of the continuity of traditional cultural heritage. The structural form, the indoor and outdoor spaces, the contrast of stone and steel, the timber and hemp, the interaction of corridors, bridges, and viewing platforms, provide a pleasing environment to enjoy the enchanting, unique experience of Seeking the Happiness of Mother Earth.

Product Description. The project is located within the historic site of the Great Wall. The modular containers were chosen to form the main structure body. Locally sourced woven reeds, used for the outdoor corridor ceilings, and recycled timber decking create a natural aesthetic that represents the traditional cultural heritage of the site.

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Museum China
