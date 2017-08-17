BuzziJungle / BuzziSpace

+16

Architects BuzziSpace

Location Kontich, Belgium

Area 10.0 m2

Project Year 2016

From the architect. Inspired by nature, BuzziJungle offers a solution to the conventional meeting space. The launch of the BuzziJungle will introduce the design world to young Belgian talent Jonas Van Put. This is Van Put’s first project with a major international manufacturer. BuzziJungle is BuzziSpace’s reflection of their vision for the social office and further pushing the traditional boundaries of the workplace.

Various elements within the structure provide an opportunity for different interactions within the “jungle”. You can climb, lounge and meet in the elevated work-lounge space made from lacquered steel. The BuzziJungle creates an urban footprint in large and small spaces.