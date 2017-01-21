Noto-Lucchesi Stadium / Studio NAOM

+36

Architects Studio NAOM

Location Marseille, France

Architect in Charge Atelier NAOM

Area 500.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Courtesy of Atelier NAOM

Manufacturers Loading...

Architect J. Cogne

Economist Artec 64

Structure Studies Langlois

Fluids Studies PLB More Specs Less Specs

Architectural Intention

The current site was abandoned and was the scene of burned cars and all kind of smugglings. The importance of architectural design seemed so essential and, to « bunker-like" architecture in such neighborhoods where sometimes famous mediated scenes take place, we have preferred a « turtle-like » intervention!

The project borrows a vegetal vocabulary : corten steel as evocation of the earth is combined with green spaces. Five shells as monoliths, are located in the slope to mark entrances and facades of invisible buildings.

The architectural tailored fence creates this vibration of light and shadows that is found on the edge of the forest: the invisible to the visible, to the front and side views.

"Far from separating, it sublimates visual and physical transition between the site and its environment and thus sanctifies the stadium."

So, with the esthetics of this fence, we understand that it was not just to close, to delimit or to erect a barrier between the stadium and the rest of the world : building conception and architecture means above all creating links.

As well, from a « practical » point of view, the selection of a material such as corten steel is a sustainable choice because it is stable over time, naturally durable and easy to maintain: after sanding (for instance, of a graffiti...), the patina regenerates itself.

Finally, taking advantage of the vast surface of the football court and the Mediterranean climate, production of geothermal energy has become obvious. This system has allowed us to optimize the comfort and ventilation of both buildings, manage hot water needs and implement under floor heating to circumvent the problem of radiators often degraded in public buildings.