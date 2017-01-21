World
Noto-Lucchesi Stadium / Studio NAOM

  02:00 - 21 January, 2017
Noto-Lucchesi Stadium / Studio NAOM
Noto-Lucchesi Stadium / Studio NAOM
Courtesy of Atelier NAOM

Courtesy of Atelier NAOM

  • Architects

    Studio NAOM

  • Location

    Marseille, France

  • Architect in Charge

    Atelier NAOM

  • Area

    500.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of Atelier NAOM

  • Architect

    J. Cogne

  • Economist

    Artec 64

  • Structure Studies

    Langlois

  • Fluids Studies

    PLB
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Courtesy of Atelier NAOM
Courtesy of Atelier NAOM
Section
Section

Architectural Intention

The current site was abandoned and was the scene of burned  cars and all kind of smugglings. The importance of architectural design seemed so essential and,  to « bunker-like" architecture in such neighborhoods where sometimes famous mediated scenes take place, we have preferred a « turtle-like » intervention!

The project borrows a vegetal vocabulary : corten steel as evocation of the earth is combined with green spaces. Five shells as monoliths, are located in the slope to mark entrances and facades of invisible buildings.

Courtesy of Atelier NAOM
Courtesy of Atelier NAOM

The architectural tailored fence creates this vibration of light and shadows that is found on the edge of the forest: the invisible to the visible, to the front and side views.

Courtesy of Atelier NAOM
Courtesy of Atelier NAOM
Section
Section

"Far from separating, it sublimates visual and physical transition between the site and its environment and thus sanctifies the stadium." 

So, with  the esthetics of this fence, we understand that it was not just to close, to delimit or to erect a barrier between the stadium and the rest of the world : building conception and architecture means above all creating links.

Courtesy of Atelier NAOM
Courtesy of Atelier NAOM

As well, from a « practical » point of view, the selection of a material such as corten steel is a sustainable choice because it is stable over time, naturally durable and easy to maintain: after sanding (for instance, of a graffiti...), the patina regenerates itself.

Courtesy of Atelier NAOM
Courtesy of Atelier NAOM
Elevation
Elevation
Elevation
Elevation

Finally, taking advantage of the vast surface of the football court and the Mediterranean climate, production of geothermal energy has become obvious. This system has allowed us to optimize the comfort and ventilation of both buildings, manage hot water needs and implement under floor heating to circumvent the problem of radiators often degraded in public buildings.

Courtesy of Atelier NAOM
Courtesy of Atelier NAOM
Product:

Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Stadiums France
Cite: "Noto-Lucchesi Stadium / Studio NAOM" 21 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/799583/noto-lucchesi-stadium-studio-naom/>

