Tehranpars Showroom / FEA Studio

Architects FEA Studio

Location Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran

Lead Architects Arash Nasiri, Ensieh Khamseh, Alireza Tahmouresi

Area 1200.0 m2

Project Year 2015

Photographs Ali Daghigh

Manufacturers Loading...

Client Zarrinzob co.

Structure J.Sajadian

Mechanical & Electrical Amir Azmayesh, Behruz Noori

Project Team M.H.Azimi, Amir Nasiri, Parisa Allahgholi More Specs Less Specs

From the architect. This Exhibition is located at Tehranpars neighborhood, adjacent to RESALAT highway. It faces issues like urban chaos, variety of scales, and crowdedness like most of neighborhoods in Tehran.

It is a 20x25 m2 area, built by steal structure concrete ceiling and a 20 m wide opening. The building consists of a ground floor and a half first floors, beside two underground floors allocated for parking and infrastructural amenities.

The idea is defining a new urban representation redefining the relativity of seeing and being seen. The showcase located in the two-dimensional faced into a bilateral interaction between the three-dimensional inner and outer volumes, therefore the new showcase emerged through caving and casting a void from the site spatial-mass brings about the needed space while redefines the relation between in and out.