  Tehranpars Showroom / FEA Studio

Tehranpars Showroom / FEA Studio

  • 02:00 - 25 December, 2016
© Ali Daghigh

  • Architects

    FEA Studio

  • Location

    Tehran, Tehran Province, Iran

  • Lead Architects

    Arash Nasiri, Ensieh Khamseh, Alireza Tahmouresi

  • Area

    1200.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Ali Daghigh

  • Client

    Zarrinzob co.

  • Structure

    J.Sajadian

  • Mechanical & Electrical

    Amir Azmayesh, Behruz Noori

  • Project Team

    M.H.Azimi, Amir Nasiri, Parisa Allahgholi
From the architect. This Exhibition is located at Tehranpars neighborhood, adjacent to RESALAT highway. It faces issues like urban chaos, variety of scales, and crowdedness like most of neighborhoods in Tehran.

Diagram
Diagram

It is a 20x25 m2 area, built by steal structure concrete ceiling and a 20 m wide opening. The building consists of a ground floor and a half first floors, beside two underground floors allocated for parking and infrastructural amenities.  

The idea is defining a new urban representation redefining the relativity of seeing and being seen. The showcase located in the two-dimensional faced into a bilateral interaction between the three-dimensional inner and outer volumes, therefore the new showcase emerged through caving and casting a void from the site spatial-mass brings about the needed space while redefines the relation between in and out.

Plan -1
Plan -1
Section
Section
Plan Mezzanine
Plan Mezzanine
Products:

Glass Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Showroom Iran
