Modern Farmhouse / Christopher Architecture & Interiors

  • 20:00 - 8 September, 2017
Modern Farmhouse / Christopher Architecture & Interiors
Modern Farmhouse / Christopher Architecture & Interiors, © Luker Photography
© Luker Photography

© Luker Photography © Luker Photography © Luker Photography © Luker Photography + 13

  • Contractor

    Robert Wilkes of Wilkes Construction

  • Structural Engineers

    Galloway & Associates, Inc.
© Luker Photography
© Luker Photography

From the architect. The lakefront property came with a lot of topographical challenges. Instead of seeing the rocky terrain and steep cliffs as obstacles, the elements were ingrained into the design. The lot faces north, yielding an unexpected advantage in that it is unaffected by direct sunlight, making the home less costly to cool.

Sketch
Sketch

Perched on the edge of a cliff, the design is centered around uninterrupted views of the water and surrounding mountains. The lake-facing façade is made entirely out of glass, eliminating the need for artwork or busy interiors. No matter where you are in the home, the views are the focal point of every room. Architect Chris Reebals states, “I wanted to do something really dramatic. I wanted to play off the drama of the views and this sheer cliff, like it was rolling off the edge of a mountain. If you’re sitting in any of the public places, I wanted it to feel like you’re floating on the water. All you can see is water from the sides and front.” 

© Luker Photography
© Luker Photography

The owners wanted a weekend getaway where daily activities revolved around the water. Numerous outdoor spaces and large windows were added to accommodate the client’s desire for multipurpose areas that maximize fun and relaxation. While the glass wall gives the home a contemporary feel, the entry has a more traditional, farmhouse style. The family’s bedrooms are located around the entry, allowing for more privacy, while the public spaces are minimal and open. This stylistic balance makes the home practical for the family and their guests.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

By embracing the initial topographical challenges, Christopher Architecture & Interiors was able to deliver a unique, thoughtful solution that is just as functional as it is beautiful. With ever changing views, multiple outdoor spaces, and undemanding living quarters, this weekend retreat refreshes the soul — something that can be enjoyed year-round.

© Luker Photography
© Luker Photography

Product Description.The lake-facing wall is made entirely of glass, provided by Nelson Glass (nelsonglass.com). The architects intentionally left out paneling so that the unobstructed views and changing landscape become the artwork for the home. 

© Luker Photography
© Luker Photography

Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses United States
Cite: "Modern Farmhouse / Christopher Architecture & Interiors" 08 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/799441/modern-farmhouse-christopher-architecture-and-interiors/>
