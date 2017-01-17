World
  7. Oblique House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

Oblique House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors

  • 17:00 - 17 January, 2017
Oblique House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors
Oblique House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors, © Draper White
  • Interior Designer

    Studio B Architecture + Interiors

  • Landscape Architect

    Lift Studio, LLC

  • Contractor

    Koru Limited

  • Civil Engineer

    Sopris Engineering, LLC

  • Structural Engineer

    Pattillo Associates Engineers
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Greg Watts
Site Plan
© Draper White
This 5-acre site is bound to the Roaring Fork River and sits within a riparian habitat flanked by pastoral grasslands. The low-profile residence deflects in plan, responding to the river’s edge.

© Draper White
The architectural form defines several exterior courtyards, gardens, terraces and walkways. The interior space is divided into two wings containing a Master Suite on one side and guest bedrooms on the opposite, with the open plan kitchen and living spaces connecting the wings.

© Greg Watts
Floor Plan
© Draper White
Product Description:
The exterior cementitious panels were provided by Cement Board Fabricators and were their ‘Cembonit’ series. The individual panels were designed to align with the window+door glazing patterns/openings and consisted of 3 colors that reflected the natural grasses on the property and responded to the seasonal coloration change.

© Greg Watts
Those colors included: pearl, desert and ash. These panels varied in width and height and are 5/16” thick. They were fabricated and edged in the factory and shipped to the project after extensive shop-drawing review+approval. They were instrumental to the exterior of the project in situating the house naturally within the site and require no maintenance.

Cite: "Oblique House / Studio B Architecture + Interiors" 17 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/799294/oblique-house-studio-b-architecture-plus-interiors/>

