Anapra / Jorge Urias Studio

Architects Jorge Urias Studio

Location Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, México

Area 300.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Rafael Gamo

From the architect. The Anapra neighborhood in the city of Juarez Mexico is a place with richness of textures and exposed materials, where the built environment can be seen as a reflection of its people's creativity portrayed in their unique construction systems.

We were commissioned the design of a low-cost commercial structure with an open floor plan that could be redistributed as needed.

Given the brief, we opted for an exposed material that would resonate with the site. A solid concrete mass emerges from the ground and is carved by a continuous pattern resembling the outlines of hidden potentialities within settlers and their surroundings.

The raw materiality of the tilt-up concrete panels, inherits the dynamic activities and informalities found in the neighborhood, and creates an unprecedented structure which mirrors the qualities on site, becoming the building’s skin.