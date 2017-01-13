World
Anapra / Jorge Urias Studio

  13 January, 2017
Anapra / Jorge Urias Studio
Anapra / Jorge Urias Studio, © Rafael Gamo
  • Architects

    Jorge Urias Studio

  • Location

    Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, México

  • Area

    300.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
From the architect. The Anapra neighborhood in the city of Juarez Mexico is a place with richness of textures and exposed materials, where the built environment can be seen as a reflection of its people's creativity portrayed in their unique construction systems.

© Rafael Gamo
We were commissioned the design of a low-cost commercial structure with an open floor plan that could be redistributed as needed.

© Rafael Gamo
Given the brief, we opted for an exposed material that would resonate with the site. A solid concrete mass emerges from the ground and is carved by a continuous pattern resembling the outlines of hidden potentialities within settlers and their surroundings.

East Elevation
East Elevation
© Rafael Gamo
© Rafael Gamo
Details
Details
© Rafael Gamo
The raw materiality of the tilt-up concrete panels, inherits the dynamic activities and informalities found in the neighborhood, and creates an unprecedented structure which mirrors the qualities on site, becoming the building’s skin.

© Rafael Gamo
Cite: "Anapra / Jorge Urias Studio" 13 Jan 2017. ArchDaily.

