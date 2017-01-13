Anapra / Jorge Urias Studio

-
Architects
LocationCiudad Juarez, Chihuahua, México
Area300.0 m2
Project Year2016
Photographs
From the architect. The Anapra neighborhood in the city of Juarez Mexico is a place with richness of textures and exposed materials, where the built environment can be seen as a reflection of its people's creativity portrayed in their unique construction systems.
We were commissioned the design of a low-cost commercial structure with an open floor plan that could be redistributed as needed.
Given the brief, we opted for an exposed material that would resonate with the site. A solid concrete mass emerges from the ground and is carved by a continuous pattern resembling the outlines of hidden potentialities within settlers and their surroundings.
The raw materiality of the tilt-up concrete panels, inherits the dynamic activities and informalities found in the neighborhood, and creates an unprecedented structure which mirrors the qualities on site, becoming the building’s skin.