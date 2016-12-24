World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Want to see the best architecture of 2016? Take me there »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Renovation
  4. Sweden
  5. Vida Arkitektkontor
  6. 2016
  7. Behrer & Partners / Vida Arkitektkontor

Behrer & Partners / Vida Arkitektkontor

  • 05:00 - 24 December, 2016
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Behrer & Partners / Vida Arkitektkontor
Save this picture!
Behrer & Partners / Vida Arkitektkontor, © Robin Hayes
© Robin Hayes

© Robin Hayes © Robin Hayes © Robin Hayes © Robin Hayes +21

Save this picture!
© Robin Hayes
© Robin Hayes

Real Estate Brokers Behrer & Partners are a highly renowned broker firm with quality conscious client’s. Vida were asked to design two of their Office Boutiques in Stockholm. 

Save this picture!
© Robin Hayes
© Robin Hayes
Save this picture!
© Robin Hayes
© Robin Hayes

For us - Real Estate Brokers has some of the least interesting shop windows. When you move through the city, we wanted Behrer & Partners to be an addition to the city rather than a subtraction. This has been our main focus throughout the projects and as a consequence, we replaced the old exterior glazing and doors with massive oak doors, oak framing and original neon tube signs in order to make them more beautiful, inviting and expressional. 

Save this picture!
© Robin Hayes
© Robin Hayes
Save this picture!
Plan 1
Plan 1

We moved on to work with ways to divide the compact Offices into different spatial entities, tailoring them for the different functions that were on the clients wish list. We wanted the divisions to be as informal and elegant as possible, therefore we created different vertical levels within the space. Thus, after we first recreated the street inside the shop by putting down concrete flooring (harshly mimicking the concrete paving on the sidewalks) we made massive elevated wood podiums. City life continues inside the shop around the podiums, but on the podiums the brokers have their individual workspaces where they can work relaxed and at home. A combined shelving system (for real estate- home exposure, open storage and espresso bar) is the core information bearer that allows the rest of the Boutique to almost be un-furnished, and calm.

Save this picture!
© Robin Hayes
© Robin Hayes
Save this picture!
Plan 2
Plan 2

Behrer & Partners puts a lot of effort into their relations - be it to clients, coworkers and friends - therefore a tree was planted in each Office Boutique, as a symbol.

Save this picture!
© Robin Hayes
© Robin Hayes

Product Description. A central feature in both projects are the elevated podiums. To give them a massive appearance we used Almedals wood block flooring with L-elements around the edges. We used pine flooring and panels in one project to go with the purple desktops and cabinets and oak in the other to go with the green desktops and cabinets.

Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Steel

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Renovation Offices Interiors Sweden
Cite: "Behrer & Partners / Vida Arkitektkontor" 24 Dec 2016. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/798992/behrer-and-partners-vida-arkitektkontor/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »