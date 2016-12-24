Behrer & Partners / Vida Arkitektkontor

+21

Architects Vida Arkitektkontor

Location Stockholm, Sweden

Architects in Charge Leo Beccari, Ellen Westerin

Area 100.0 m2

Project Year 2016

Photographs Robin Hayes

Manufacturers Loading...

Real Estate Brokers Behrer & Partners are a highly renowned broker firm with quality conscious client’s. Vida were asked to design two of their Office Boutiques in Stockholm.

For us - Real Estate Brokers has some of the least interesting shop windows. When you move through the city, we wanted Behrer & Partners to be an addition to the city rather than a subtraction. This has been our main focus throughout the projects and as a consequence, we replaced the old exterior glazing and doors with massive oak doors, oak framing and original neon tube signs in order to make them more beautiful, inviting and expressional.

We moved on to work with ways to divide the compact Offices into different spatial entities, tailoring them for the different functions that were on the clients wish list. We wanted the divisions to be as informal and elegant as possible, therefore we created different vertical levels within the space. Thus, after we first recreated the street inside the shop by putting down concrete flooring (harshly mimicking the concrete paving on the sidewalks) we made massive elevated wood podiums. City life continues inside the shop around the podiums, but on the podiums the brokers have their individual workspaces where they can work relaxed and at home. A combined shelving system (for real estate- home exposure, open storage and espresso bar) is the core information bearer that allows the rest of the Boutique to almost be un-furnished, and calm.

Behrer & Partners puts a lot of effort into their relations - be it to clients, coworkers and friends - therefore a tree was planted in each Office Boutique, as a symbol.

Product Description. A central feature in both projects are the elevated podiums. To give them a massive appearance we used Almedals wood block flooring with L-elements around the edges. We used pine flooring and panels in one project to go with the purple desktops and cabinets and oak in the other to go with the green desktops and cabinets.