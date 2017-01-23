World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Pavillion
  4. Denmark
  5. Steffen Impgaard
  6. 2016
  7. The Green Embassy / Steffen Impgaard

The Green Embassy / Steffen Impgaard

  • 11:00 - 23 January, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
The Green Embassy / Steffen Impgaard
Save this picture!
The Green Embassy / Steffen Impgaard, © Kirstine Mengel
© Kirstine Mengel

© Kirstine Mengel © Kirstine Mengel © Kirstine Mengel © Kirstine Mengel +23

Save this picture!
© Kirstine Mengel
© Kirstine Mengel
Save this picture!
Site Plan
Site Plan

The Green Embassy is intended as an architectural framework and venue in urban space, to increase the visibility and accessibility of the project Taste Aarhus. With the project Taste Aarhus will create more opportunities for the citizen to get started to grow, even if they do not have a garden. At the same time they invite to do the city's public spaces more palatable, both for the benefit of yourself and other people of Aarhus. The pavilion will be on location for a 2 year period and then moved to another location in the city.

Save this picture!
© Kirstine Mengel
© Kirstine Mengel
Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The project will literally make urban spaces edible and thereby affect food culture, improve health and ensure the grounding of citizens. Citizens need to plant, pick, taste and enjoy the sight of fruit trees and vegetables throughout Aarhus city and municipality.

The Green Embassy is to act as an open, dynamic and creative workshop for citizens and stakeholders while being headquarter to the team behind the taste of Aarhus.

Save this picture!
© Kirstine Mengel
© Kirstine Mengel
Save this picture!
Isometric
Isometric

The Green Embassy is designed as the natural center for Taste Aarhus - the first seed meeting space in the city center. The pavilion sensuality and transparency attract attention, interest and with an expected inner universe of activities to stimulate curiosity.

Architecturally, the pavilion one rethought use of nature’s willow, which in interaction with the urban context and other more high tech building materials such as ETFE, it is a underline the capabilities of nature’s building blocks.

Save this picture!
© Kirstine Mengel
© Kirstine Mengel
Save this picture!
Elevation
Elevation

The design filters the light and creates a lively, changing play of light and shadow which, in interaction with wood creates a warm ambience. With the natural values at the site and the surroundings, the pavilion appears strong and recognizable among the other grandiloquent buildings at the plaza.

Save this picture!
© Kirstine Mengel
© Kirstine Mengel

The seed is used as a metaphor for the new initiative to make the city sensuous and palatable. For this is where it all starts; with a single seed may be allowed to germinate. The expression is enhanced by the use of woven willow sticks as exterior siding. This honesty about the embassy’s origin and purpose is both inspiring and compelling and manages to create a curiosity by being able to create a single universe in the middle of the city. The symbiosis between narrative and architecture appear particularly strong through its basic attitude to nature’s own growth and embassy functional development. The pavilion manages to create its own identity without being offensive on its both urban and landscape context. 

The Green Embassy is a visionary pavilion both in its architecture and its function, and changes the way we look at willow as a building material and the city’s options.

Save this picture!
© Kirstine Mengel
© Kirstine Mengel
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Pavillion Temporal Installations Denmark
Cite: "The Green Embassy / Steffen Impgaard" 23 Jan 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/798646/the-green-embassy-steffen-impgaard/>

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »