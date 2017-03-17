World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Housing
  4. France
  5. ODILE+GUZY architectes
  6. 2015
  7. Berges - 28 Social Dwellings / ODILE+GUZY architectes

Berges - 28 Social Dwellings / ODILE+GUZY architectes

  • 11:00 - 17 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Berges - 28 Social Dwellings / ODILE+GUZY architectes
Save this picture!
Berges - 28 Social Dwellings / ODILE+GUZY architectes, © David Foessel
© David Foessel

© David Foessel © David Foessel © David Foessel © David Foessel +31

  • Architects

    ODILE+GUZY architectes

  • Location

    62 Rue du Dessous des Berges, 75013 Paris, France

  • Architect in Charge

    Julien Odile, Michaël Guzy

  • Area

    3470.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    David Foessel

  • Client

    Paris Habitat OPH

  • Consultants

    ophie Barbaux - landscape architect, ODC Quantity Surveyor EVP structural engineer, Batscop building-site pilot.
    • More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

From the architect. This portion of the Dessous des Berges street  is rather unusual as the adjacent office constructions are all set back 5m from the common Parisian street alignment.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

To integrate the new building into this context without penalizing its feasibility, the project plays with both the programmatic and urban constraints to produce quite a creative proposal. Suspended over a front garden, the buildings front facade is carved and sculpted to create volumes that connect with the different planes of the street facade.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

This allows the project to integrate into its surroundings while subtly contrasting with the neighboring static masses.

The different distortions on the buildings front facade create generous alternating apartment balconies. These balconies are orientated south-west and overlook the street, they offer various framed views and direction whist also providing sun protection during the summer months. 

Behind the lattice screen, the inner facade is clad with white lacquered perforated aluminium panels.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

An Inhabited Garden
The depth of the plot and the stone wall are visible to the passers-by due to the wide entrance passage situated under the main building which integrate all the common spaces.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Beyond that threshold, the courtyard is a small heaven of calm amongst the greenery of the vegetation. Pushed up against the site limit, each of the courtyard units benefit from a south facing orientation and unimpeded views overlooking the planted terraces behind the adjacent buildings. 

Save this picture!
Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The inhabited garden emphasizes individual scale and access. Fragmented volumes, house-like buildings, patios and external staircases emerge from the vegetation and its landsacpe. Clad in timber, the courtyard facades creates a conscious contrast with the street side.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Its horizontal strips slide under the entry porch to connect the front and the back gardens while stressing the depth of the plot .

Made of Retified wood on a black rain screen, the future grey facades will enhance the golden metallic windows and frames. 

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

The landscaped areas include a broad range of trees, shrubs and  plants : Prunus Serrula and its remarkable bark, Ace Davidii, Cornus Siberica and Phornium Terraxto preserve the privacy of the units, Stipa Grandifolia as perennial grasses. The courtyard also includes a shared planted roof terrace, accessible to all inhabitants via an external metallic staircase.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Dwellings
Organized around the landscape, the division into two buildings of various scales permits a great variety of apartments : studio, one bedroom flat, crossing two or three bedroom flats on the street, doubly orientated living rooms in the courtyard, duplex...

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

The east-west orientation of the site allows each living room to benefit from a south exposure. The bedrooms are located on the quiet courtyard side with clear views over the back gardens and beyond. The interior circulations are kept to a minimum to increase the size of the  living rooms. 

Save this picture!
Floor plan
Floor plan

All apartments have spacious private outdoor areas adapted to each specific situation that preserve their intimacy : loggias-balcony on the street, ground terrace in a garden behind vegetation, patio...

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

The quality of the apartments extend beyond interior spaces. Great attention has been paid to outdoor areas. Conceived as an open place which gives access to all the facilities, it offers a pleasant living environment for social interaction.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel

Sustainability
The project is based on simple and effective principles to achieve great environmental performances and to comply with the lofty goals of the city of Paris.

Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Save this picture!
Detail
Detail
Save this picture!
© David Foessel
© David Foessel
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Wood Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Housing France
Cite: "Berges - 28 Social Dwellings / ODILE+GUZY architectes" 17 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/798139/berges-28-social-dwellings-odile-plus-guzy-architectes/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »