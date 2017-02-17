World
Jeu de curseurs / Wild Architecture

  • 17:00 - 17 February, 2017
Jeu de curseurs / Wild Architecture
Jeu de curseurs / Wild Architecture, © Jérôme Ricolleau
© Jérôme Ricolleau

© Jérôme Ricolleau © Jérôme Ricolleau © Jérôme Ricolleau © Jérôme Ricolleau +12

© Jérôme Ricolleau
© Jérôme Ricolleau

The establishment of the project “ESAT Henri Robin” (an organization which provides car through employment) results from the following considerations:
-Lenghtwise establishment in a North/South way, identical to the nearby sites
-Reinterpretation of the warehouse’s typology : long buildings with two identical roof sides

© Jérôme Ricolleau
© Jérôme Ricolleau

Visitors and staff enter the office center through a landscape strip and a sheltered forecourt. A plant-covered courtyard connects the different workshops and ensures private areas to the users. On the North-West part of the site, a technical courtyard insures the receipt of merchandise. Working on a lengthwise basis, we set up a slider logic in which each hub owes a building appropriate to these spatial issues. 

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The principal of material distinguishes the gables from the other frontages of each building – we have a wood cladding system ahead of colored panels on the bottom part. The upper part of the frontage is made of polycarbonate in order to provide a diffuse light. The lateral frontages present more neutral material : a natural aluminum corrugated cladding. 

© Jérôme Ricolleau
© Jérôme Ricolleau
Cite: "Jeu de curseurs / Wild Architecture" 17 Feb 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/798059/jeu-de-curseurs-wild-architecture/>
