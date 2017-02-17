Jeu de curseurs / Wild Architecture

-
Architects
Location38270 Beaurepaire, France
Lead ArchitectsArchiconcept
Area3300.0 m2
Project Year2015
Photographs
The establishment of the project “ESAT Henri Robin” (an organization which provides car through employment) results from the following considerations:
-Lenghtwise establishment in a North/South way, identical to the nearby sites
-Reinterpretation of the warehouse’s typology : long buildings with two identical roof sides
Visitors and staff enter the office center through a landscape strip and a sheltered forecourt. A plant-covered courtyard connects the different workshops and ensures private areas to the users. On the North-West part of the site, a technical courtyard insures the receipt of merchandise. Working on a lengthwise basis, we set up a slider logic in which each hub owes a building appropriate to these spatial issues.
The principal of material distinguishes the gables from the other frontages of each building – we have a wood cladding system ahead of colored panels on the bottom part. The upper part of the frontage is made of polycarbonate in order to provide a diffuse light. The lateral frontages present more neutral material : a natural aluminum corrugated cladding.
