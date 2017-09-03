World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
Navigate articles using your keyboard
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartments
  4. Portugal
  5. X/A atelier
  6. 2015
  7. X/A apartments / X/A atelier

X/A apartments / X/A atelier

  • 02:00 - 3 September, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
X/A apartments / X/A atelier
Save this picture!
X/A apartments / X/A atelier, © Luis Costa
© Luis Costa

© Luis Costa © Luis Costa © Luis Costa © Luis Costa + 29

  • Architects

    X/A atelier

  • Location

    Madalena, Ilha de Pico, Açores, Portugal

  • Author

    Sofia Xavier Avila, João Xavier Avila

  • Area

    320.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2015

  • Photographs

    Luis Costa
Save this picture!
© Luis Costa
© Luis Costa

From the architect. The enterprise’s development site is in Madalena’s centre and it aimed in constructing three flats, two of them included in a brand new building. In the intervening area there was already a building included in the urban tissue.

Save this picture!
© Luis Costa
© Luis Costa

Taking in consideration that the part of the land being worked on was an empty space, secluded from the structure of the existing premises, the approach was rather simple and up-to-date, defining the organization of the volume to be intervened according to the volumes of the other surrounding buildings, in order to maintain the same urban framework.

Save this picture!
© Luis Costa
© Luis Costa
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan
Save this picture!
© Luis Costa
© Luis Costa
Save this picture!
Plan
Plan

The new building’s volumes results on the intention of creating three outdoor spaces that establish an independent relationship between interior and exterior for each unit.

The existing premises were transformed into an architecture studio on the ground floor and a one-bedroom apartment on the first floor.

Save this picture!
© Luis Costa
© Luis Costa

The brand new building consists in two two-bedroom apartments, corresponding to the volumes that give structure to both floors. The first floor facade keeps the heights from the pre-existing building, as well as the ones ahead of it. Regarding the second floor, a plane cover is adopted with the aim of keeping the most accessibility to the involving view, from both the exterior and interior of the space. 

Save this picture!
Section
Section
Save this picture!
Section
Section

The upper floor apartment faces the sea, making it possible to watch Madalena’s bay and Faial Island, from any of its rooms. This volume, suspended in its extremities, stands out and offers a cover to the entrance as well as the distributing space of the apartments on the lower level.

Save this picture!
© Luis Costa
© Luis Costa

The white facade of the original premises is kept untouched, whereas in the new building, a mixture of concrete and Styrofoam is used to replicate the look of sawn stone. The dark shades of the concrete, relates to the tonalities of the adjacent buildings, toning down its visual impact. This material is also used to highlight the top floor, where black ceramic is used in order to reinforce the concept of space subtraction regarding the volume.

Save this picture!
© Luis Costa
© Luis Costa
Location to be used only as a reference. It could indicate city/country but not exact address.
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Product:

Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Housing Apartments Portugal
Cite: "X/A apartments / X/A atelier" [Apartamentos X/A / X/A atelier] 03 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/797667/x-a-apartments-x-a-atelier/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »