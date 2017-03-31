Quooker Company Innovative Workspace / Studio INAMATT

+22

From the architect. Quooker approaches studio INAMATT in 2015 to develop the interior design for the new architectural wing of the companies’ Ridderkerk home base.

For the vast space that measures approximately 3.000 m2 and runs 14 meters high, we created a minimalist yet soft integral design solution that kept the space as open as possible, while avoiding the noisiness of an open space and keeping with intimacy for good working results.

With it’s 1.500 m2 solar panels that provide energy the entire building; custom-made office cubicles that absorb sound through their textile panelling and can be adjusted to the personal need of each employer; a vast staircase element, that spans the entire height of the building, creating sight lines throughout the different layers and also functions as storage, canteen and exposition space; light plan that creates the illusion of daylight anywhere by using smart reflecting ceilings; the new office reflects the design principles of Quooker and is noisefree on all levels.