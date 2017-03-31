World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Institutional Buildings
  4. The Netherlands
  5. Studio INAMATT
  6. 2016
  7. Quooker Company Innovative Workspace / Studio INAMATT

Quooker Company Innovative Workspace / Studio INAMATT

  • 17:00 - 31 March, 2017
Quooker Company Innovative Workspace / Studio INAMATT
Quooker Company Innovative Workspace / Studio INAMATT, © Inga Powilleit
© Inga Powilleit

© Inga Powilleit © Inga Powilleit © Inga Powilleit © Inga Powilleit +22

  • Office Furniture

    Lensvelt

  • Architecture Exterior

    3d0d

  • Light Architecture

    DPL-europe
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Inga Powilleit
© Inga Powilleit

From the architect. Quooker approaches studio INAMATT in 2015 to develop the interior design for the new architectural wing of the companies’ Ridderkerk home base.

© Inga Powilleit
© Inga Powilleit

For the vast space that measures approximately 3.000 m2 and runs 14 meters high, we created a minimalist yet soft integral design solution that kept the space as open as possible, while avoiding the noisiness of an open space and keeping with intimacy for good working results.

© Inga Powilleit
© Inga Powilleit

With it’s 1.500 m2 solar panels that provide energy the entire building; custom-made office cubicles that absorb sound through their textile panelling and can be adjusted to the personal need of each employer; a vast staircase element, that spans the entire height of the building, creating sight lines throughout the different layers and also functions as storage, canteen and exposition space; light plan that creates the illusion of daylight anywhere by using smart reflecting ceilings; the new office reflects the design principles of Quooker and is noisefree on all levels.

© Inga Powilleit
© Inga Powilleit
Product:

Wood

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Institutional Buildings The Netherlands
Cite: "Quooker Company Innovative Workspace / Studio INAMATT" 31 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/797319/quooker-company-innovative-workspace-studio-inamatt/>
