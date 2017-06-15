World
  Morphology Building / Talia Valdez + Nómena Arquitectos

Morphology Building / Talia Valdez + Nómena Arquitectos

  • 11:00 - 15 June, 2017
  • Translated by Lorena Quintana
Morphology Building / Talia Valdez + Nómena Arquitectos
Morphology Building / Talia Valdez + Nómena Arquitectos, © Diego Franco Coto
© Diego Franco Coto

  • Architects

    Nómena Arquitectos, Talia Valdez

  • Location

    Av Mariscal La Mar 1332, Miraflores 15074, Perú

  • Project Area

    2400.0 m2

  • Project Year

    2016

  • Photographs

    Diego Franco Coto

  • Project Manager

    Andrés de la Flor, Ebel Reina

  • Structures

    César Villegas

  • Collaborators

    José Carlos Wong, Guillermo Obispo, Manuel Cornejo

  • MEP

    Fernando Mendoza

  • Security

    Julio Laurente
    • More SpecsLess Specs
© Diego Franco Coto
© Diego Franco Coto

From the architect. The project is located in an area of recent urban transformation in Lima, the neighborhood of Santa Cruz. Old mechanical workshops are turning into a new commercial area of bars, offices and housing. The elongated site houses a vertical void (botanical garden) with a semi-urban character. Its boundaries impose a regular line in a discontinuous environment trying to use geometry to shape the city.

© Diego Franco Coto
© Diego Franco Coto
Section
Section
© Diego Franco Coto
© Diego Franco Coto

The building addresses various programs (commercial, office and cafeteria) vertically, overlapping them in five levels. The commercial program is linked to the street through a base, the offices are located at higher levels and the cafeteria on the top level. On the top floor, the cafeteria has outdoor conditions, a contained space on the sides but open to the sky. The distribution hall has two different routes from the street; a more private to the commercial area and another more public and independent "side street". The latter allows passersby to freely penetrate the building to the cafeteria through an architectural promenade. The commercial levels are linked with slow steps.

© Diego Franco Coto
© Diego Franco Coto
Floor Plans
Floor Plans
© Diego Franco Coto
© Diego Franco Coto

Two envelopes were used, that contribute to control the temperature and solar incidence on the main facade. They work as a veranda (a space traditionally used in the east as protection/transition between interior and exterior) replacing the traditional curtain wall. This idea is also a reference to the traditional Lima balcony that allowed to see without being seen, but this time through a concrete structural lattice. The building reveals its section through a semi-public path, a vertical space that houses an interior botanic garden.

© Diego Franco Coto
© Diego Franco Coto
Products:

Concrete Brick

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Commercial Architecture Retail Peru
Cite: "Morphology Building / Talia Valdez + Nómena Arquitectos" [Edificio Morphology / Talia Valdez + Nómena Arquitectos] 15 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. (Trans. Quintana, Lorena) Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/793745/morphology-building-talia-valdez-plus-nomena-arquitectos/>
