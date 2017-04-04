World
  3. 12 Offices that Use Collage to Create Architectural Atmospheres

12 Offices that Use Collage to Create Architectural Atmospheres

12 Offices that Use Collage to Create Architectural Atmospheres

“An image is a sight which has been recreated or reproduced. It is an appearance, or a set of appearances, which has been detached from the place and time in which it first made its appearance and preserved – for a few moments or a few centuries. Every image embodies a way of seeing.” - John Berger / 1972 / Ways of seeing

Digital tools have given architecture the ability to manipulate information, allowing architects to interact with existing information and reshape it in a different way according to the author’s ideals or thoughts about architecture.

Representation becomes a project itself; it is a graphic manifesto of what the author wants to deliver, a critical vision of a design intervention in a particular context.

In this path, collage has become an active tool to facilitate the reproduction of multi-layered atmospheres made by the curated assemblage of different forms to create a complex stage for an architectural idea.

A collage engages all senses to define the experience of a space. The symbolic and tactical associations between fragments of images provide a way to understand all the stories behind a space, transgressing the limits of perception to reach an intuitive process that exhibits the atmosphere of a project. 

Here we introduce 12 architecture offices that describe atmospheres by using complex collage compositions to express social, cultural and political environments for their designs.

Fala Atelier

Project: Architectural Follie. Image Courtesy of Fala Atelier Project: Visitor Center for theme park. Image Courtesy of Fala Atelier Project: Primary School. Image Courtesy of Fala Atelier Project: Parnu Art Gallery. Image Courtesy of Fala Atelier +49

KWY

Project: Allmendetore. Image Courtesy of KWY Project: Marfa Silhouettes. Image Courtesy of KWY Project: Osumi Panoramas. Image Courtesy of KWY Project: Osumi Panoramas. Image Courtesy of KWY +49

Something Fantastic

Project: ICCC - International Center for Contemporary Culture Berlin. Image Courtesy of Something Fantastic Project: Grenhousing PTII. Image Courtesy of Something Fantastic Project: urban agenda for the City of Gooik. Image Courtesy of Something Fantastic Project: Research-to-Design on Communal Housing in Flanders. Image Courtesy of Something Fantastic +49

Caruso St John Architects

Project: Lycée Hotelier de Lille. Image Courtesy of Caruso St John Architects Project: Lycée Hotelier de Lille. Image Courtesy of Caruso St John Architects Project: Royal Liverpool Philharmonic. Image Courtesy of Caruso St John Architects Project: Lycée Hotelier de Lille. Image Courtesy of Caruso St John Architects +49

Viar Estudio

▲ Viar Estudio Arquitectura

Project: Mosque in Iceland. Image Courtesy of Viar Estudio Arquitectura Project: Guggenheim Helsinki. Image Courtesy of Viar Estudio Arquitectura Project: Sola Town Hall. Image Courtesy of Viar Estudio Arquitectura Project: Spa Canary Island. Image Courtesy of Viar Estudio Arquitectura +49

OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen

Project: Border Garden. Image Courtesy of OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen Project: Extension of the Kunstmuseum. Image Courtesy of OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen Project: DARS. Image Courtesy of OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen Project: Community centre in Tirua. Image Courtesy of OFFICE Kersten Geers David Van Severen +49

51N4E

Project: New NCCA. Image Courtesy of 51n4e Project: Skanderbeg square. Image Courtesy of 51n4e Project: The Good Life. Image Courtesy of 51n4e Project: Vigorelli. Image Courtesy of 51n4e +49

OMMX

Project: Oakley Street. Image Courtesy of O M M X Project: A Marked City. Image Courtesy of O M M X Project: Garden Wall Housing . Image Courtesy of O M M X Project: proposal for British Pavilion at the Venice Biennale 2016. Image Courtesy of O M M X + James Taylor-Foster +49

DRDH Architects

Project: Beacon Hill Baptist Church. Image via DRDH Architects Project: KVOSIN Hotel. Image via DRDH Architects Project: Beacon Hill Baptist Church. Image via DRDH Architects Project: Villa 69. Image via DRDH Architects +49

Hugh Strange architects

Project: Arts Council competition entry to re-house the artwork "Seizure" by Roger Hiorns. Image Courtesy of Hugh Strange architects Project: Proposal for a secular burial place. Image Courtesy of Hugh Strange architects Project: Proposal for temporary Yeats memorial. Image Courtesy of Hugh Strange architects Project: Proposal for the extension of the city centre of Mikkeli. Image Courtesy of Hugh Strange architects +49

Bc Architects

Project: DE WIJNPERS. Image Courtesy of Bc Architects Project: AACCSA. Image Courtesy of Bc Architects Project: De Bonte Was. Image Courtesy of Bc Architects Project: BAMYAN. Image Courtesy of Bc Architects +49

Estudio Altiplano

Project: Uniandinos. Image Courtesy of Estudio Altiplano Project: Villa de Leyva. Image Courtesy of Estudio Altiplano Project: Museo de la Memoria. Image Courtesy of Estudio Altiplano Project: Colegio La Pradera. Image Courtesy of Estudio Altiplano +49

