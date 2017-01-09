10 Beautiful Brazilian Apartment Interiors

From Oscar Niemeyer's iconic Edifício Copan to Lina Bo Bardi's influential glass house, Brazil has long been notable for its residential architecture. Part of that success has been driven by the strength of Brazilian interiors, as many of the country's designers have an astute understanding of and appreciation for materials. Many designs sensitively fuse both rough, raw elements with luxurious details—an approach that is can be cleverly adjusted to suit a wide variety of clients and budgets. Here we showcase ten projects, published on both ArchDaily and ArchDaily Brasil, that respond to the needs of different clients and different ways of living to provide a cross-section of interior architecture in Brazil.

Below are the 10 selected projects.

Maria Carolina / Flavia Torres + Pedro Freire + Sub Estúdio

Apartamento Jardins / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura

Copan Apartment / Felipe Hess & Renata Pedrosa

Apartamento Rua Pirapetinga / Piratininga Arquitetos Associados + JPG.ARQ

Apartamento GW / AMBIDESTRO

GN Apartment / Studio Arthur Casas

Riachuelo Apartment / 0E1 Arquitetos

AM Apartment / SuperLimão Studio

Apartamento Apêrol / vapor324

Paulista Apartment / Triptyque