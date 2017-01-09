World
  3. 10 Beautiful Brazilian Apartment Interiors

10 Beautiful Brazilian Apartment Interiors

10 Beautiful Brazilian Apartment Interiors

From Oscar Niemeyer's iconic Edifício Copan to Lina Bo Bardi's influential glass house, Brazil has long been notable for its residential architecture. Part of that success has been driven by the strength of Brazilian interiors, as many of the country's designers have an astute understanding of and appreciation for materials. Many designs sensitively fuse both rough, raw elements with luxurious details—an approach that is can be cleverly adjusted to suit a wide variety of clients and budgets. Here we showcase ten projects, published on both ArchDaily and ArchDaily Brasil, that respond to the needs of different clients and different ways of living to provide a cross-section of interior architecture in Brazil.

Below are the 10 selected projects. 

Maria Carolina / Flavia Torres + Pedro Freire + Sub Estúdio

10 Beautiful Brazilian Apartment Interiors, © Tomás Cytrynowicz
© Tomás Cytrynowicz

Apartamento Jardins / Tavares Duayer Arquitetura

© Bruno Cardi // João Duayer
© Bruno Cardi // João Duayer

Copan Apartment / Felipe Hess & Renata Pedrosa

© Fran Parente
© Fran Parente

Apartamento Rua Pirapetinga / Piratininga Arquitetos Associados + JPG.ARQ

© Jomar Bragança
© Jomar Bragança

Apartamento GW / AMBIDESTRO

© André Nery
© André Nery

GN Apartment / Studio Arthur Casas

© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
© Fernando Guerra | FG+SG

Riachuelo Apartment / 0E1 Arquitetos

© Marcelo Donadussi
© Marcelo Donadussi

AM Apartment / SuperLimão Studio

© Maira Acayaba
© Maira Acayaba

Apartamento Apêrol / vapor324

© Leonardo Finotti
© Leonardo Finotti

Paulista Apartment / Triptyque

© Roberto Wagner
© Roberto Wagner
See more:

