These Are the World’s 25 Tallest Buildings

Humanity has become obsessed with breaking its limits, creating new records only to break them again and again. In fact, our cities’ skylines have always been defined by those in power during every period in history. At one point churches left their mark, followed by public institutions and in the last few decades, it's commercial skyscrapers that continue to stretch taller and taller.
But when it comes to defining which buildings are the tallest it can get complicated. Do antennas and other gadgets on top of the building count as extra meters? What happens if the last floor is uninhabitable? The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) has developed their own system for classifying tall buildings, measuring from the “level of the lowest, significant, open-air, pedestrian entrance to the architectural top of the building, including spires, but not including antennae, signage, flag poles or other functional-technical equipment.” Using this system more than 3,400 buildings have been categorized as over 150 meters tall.
We take a look at world’s 25 tallest buildings, according to the CTBUH, after the break. List updated on May 2017.
25. Shun Hing Square | 384 m | 69 floors
Location: Shenzhen, China
Architects: American Design Associates + K.Y. Cheung Design Associate
Use: Offices
Completed: 1996
24. CITIC Plaza | 390.2 m | 80 floors
Location: Guangzhou, China
Architects: Dennis Lau & Ng Chun Man Architects & Engineers (HK) Ltd. (DLN)
Use: Offices
Completed: 1996
23. 23 Marina | 392.4 m | 88 floors
Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Architects: Hafeez Contractor + KEO International Consultants
Use: Residential
Completed: 2012
22. Two International Finance Centre | 412 m | 88 floors
Location: Hong Kong
Architects: Cesar Pelli & Associates
Use: Offices
Completed: 2003
21. Al Hamra Tower | 412.6 m | 80 floors
Location: Kuwait
Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)
Use: Offices
Completed: 2011
20. Princess Tower | 413.4 m | 101 floors
Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Architects: Eng. Adnan Saffarini
Use: Residential
Completed: 2012
19. Jin Mao Tower | 420.5 m | 88 floors
Location: Shanghai, China
Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)
Use: Hotel and Offices
Completed: 1999
18. Trump International Hotel & Tower | 423.2 m | 98 floors
Location: Chicago, Estados Unidos
Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)
Use: Residential and Hotel
Completed: 2009
17. 432 Park Avenue | 425.5 m | 85 floors
Location: New York
Architects: Rafael Viñoly Architects
Use: Residential
Completed: 2015
16. Guangzhou International Finance Center | 438.6 m | 103 floors
Location: Guangzhou, China
Architects: Wilkinson Eyre Architects
Use: Hotel and Offices
Completed: 2010
15. KK100 | 441.8 m | 100 floors
Location: Shenzhen, China
Architects: TFP Farrells
Use: Hotel and Office
Completed: 2011
14. Willis Tower | 442.1 m | 108 floors
Location: Chicago, United States
Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)
Use: Offices
Completed: 1974
13. Jiangxi Nanchang Greenland Zifeng Tower | 450 m | 66 floors
Location: Nanchang, China
Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)
Use: Hotel and Offices
Completed: 2010
12. Torre Petronas 2 | 451.9 m | 88 floors
Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Architects: Cesar Pelli & Associates
Use: Offices
Completed: 1998
11. Torre Petronas 1 | 451.9 m | 88 floors
Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Architects: Cesar Pelli & Associates
Use: Offices
Completed: 1998
10. International Commerce Centre | 484 m | 108 floors
Location: Hong Kong
Architects: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF)
Use: Hotel and Offices
Completed: 2010
9. Shanghai World Financial Center | 492 m | 101 floors
Location: Shanghai, China
Architects: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) + Mori Building + Irie Miyake Architects and Engineers
Use: Hotel and Offices
Completed: 2008
8. TAIPEI 101 | 508 m | 101 floors
Location: Taipei, Taiwan
Architects: C.Y. Lee & Partners Architects/Planners
Use: Offices
Completed: 2004
7. Guangzhou CTF Finance Center | 530 m | 111 floors
Location: Guangzhou, China
Architects: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF)
Use: Mixed
Completed: 2016
6. One World Trade Center | 541.3 m | 94 floors
Location: New York
Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)
Use: Hotel + Offices
Completed: 2008
5. Lotte World Tower | 554.5 m | 123 floors
Location: Seoul, South Korea
Architects: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF)
Use: Hotel and Offices
Completed: 2017
4. Ping An Finance Center | 599 m | 115 floors
Location: Shenzhen, China
Architects: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF)
Use: Offices
Completed: 2017
3. Makkah Royal Clock Tower | 601 m | 120 floors
Location: Mecca, Saudi Arabia
Architects: Dar al-Handasah Shair & Partners + SL Rasch
Use: Mixed
Completed: 2012
2. Shanghai Tower | 632 m | 128 floors
Location: Shanghai, China
Architects: Gensler
Use: Hotel and Offices
Completed: 2015
1. Burj Khalifa | 828 m | 163 floors
Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)
Use: Offices + Residential + Hotel
Completed: 2010