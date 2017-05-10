These Are the World’s 25 Tallest Buildings

Humanity has become obsessed with breaking its limits, creating new records only to break them again and again. In fact, our cities’ skylines have always been defined by those in power during every period in history. At one point churches left their mark, followed by public institutions and in the last few decades, it's commercial skyscrapers that continue to stretch taller and taller.

But when it comes to defining which buildings are the tallest it can get complicated. Do antennas and other gadgets on top of the building count as extra meters? What happens if the last floor is uninhabitable? The Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat (CTBUH) has developed their own system for classifying tall buildings, measuring from the “level of the lowest, significant, open-air, pedestrian entrance to the architectural top of the building, including spires, but not including antennae, signage, flag poles or other functional-technical equipment.” Using this system more than 3,400 buildings have been categorized as over 150 meters tall.

We take a look at world’s 25 tallest buildings, according to the CTBUH, after the break. List updated on May 2017.

25. Shun Hing Square | 384 m | 69 floors

Location: Shenzhen, China

Architects: American Design Associates + K.Y. Cheung Design Associate

Use: Offices

Completed: 1996



Save this picture! Shun Hing Square. Image © Kyman Cheng [Wikipedia] under license CC BY 3.0

24. CITIC Plaza | 390.2 m | 80 floors

Location: Guangzhou, China

Architects: Dennis Lau & Ng Chun Man Architects & Engineers (HK) Ltd. (DLN)

Use: Offices

Completed: 1996



Save this picture! CITIC Plaza. Image © Hombre Tangencial (JOP) [Flickr] under license CC BY 2.0

23. 23 Marina | 392.4 m | 88 floors

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Architects: Hafeez Contractor + KEO International Consultants

Use: Residential

Completed: 2012

Save this picture! 23 Marina (left). Image © Adriaan Bloem [Flickr] under license CC BY 2.0

22. Two International Finance Centre | 412 m | 88 floors

Location: Hong Kong

Architects: Cesar Pelli & Associates

Use: Offices

Completed: 2003

Save this picture! Two International Finance Centre. Image © Tom Page [Flickr] under license CC BY 2.0

21. Al Hamra Tower | 412.6 m | 80 floors

Location: Kuwait

Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)

Use: Offices

Completed: 2011

Save this picture! Al Hamra Tower. Image © Mohdalg [Wikipedia] under license CC BY 3.0

20. Princess Tower | 413.4 m | 101 floors

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Architects: Eng. Adnan Saffarini

Use: Residential

Completed: 2012

Save this picture! Princess Tower. Image © Pieter van Marion [Flickr] under license CC BY 2.0

19. Jin Mao Tower | 420.5 m | 88 floors

Location: Shanghai, China

Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)

Use: Hotel and Offices

Completed: 1999

Save this picture! Jin Mao Tower. Image © Mätes II [Wikipedia] under license CC BY 3.0

18. Trump International Hotel & Tower | 423.2 m | 98 floors

Location: Chicago, Estados Unidos

Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)

Use: Residential and Hotel

Completed: 2009

Save this picture! Trump International Hotel & Tower. Image © Brian Woychuk [Flickr] under license CC BY 2.0

17. 432 Park Avenue | 425.5 m | 85 floors

Location: New York

Architects: Rafael Viñoly Architects

Use: Residential

Completed: 2015

16. Guangzhou International Finance Center | 438.6 m | 103 floors

Location: Guangzhou, China

Architects: Wilkinson Eyre Architects

Use: Hotel and Offices

Completed: 2010

Save this picture! Guangzhou International Finance Center. Image © wyliepoon [Flickr] under license CC BY 2.0

15. KK100 | 441.8 m | 100 floors

Location: Shenzhen, China

Architects: TFP Farrells

Use: Hotel and Office

Completed: 2011

Save this picture! KK100. Image © worldaroundtrip [Flickr] under license CC BY 2.0

14. Willis Tower | 442.1 m | 108 floors

Location: Chicago, United States

Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)

Use: Offices

Completed: 1974

Save this picture! Willis Tower (former Sears Tower). Image © TonyTheTiger [Wikipedia] under license CC BY 2.0

13. Jiangxi Nanchang Greenland Zifeng Tower | 450 m | 66 floors

Location: Nanchang, China

Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)

Use: Hotel and Offices

Completed: 2010

Save this picture! Zifeng Tower. Image © Tomchen1989 [Wikipedia] under license CC BY 2.0

12. Torre Petronas 2 | 451.9 m | 88 floors

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Architects: Cesar Pelli & Associates

Use: Offices

Completed: 1998

11. Torre Petronas 1 | 451.9 m | 88 floors

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Architects: Cesar Pelli & Associates

Use: Offices

Completed: 1998

Save this picture! Torres Petronas. Image © Hadi Zaher [Flickr] under license CC BY 2.0

10. International Commerce Centre | 484 m | 108 floors

Location: Hong Kong

Architects: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF)

Use: Hotel and Offices

Completed: 2010



Save this picture! International Commerce Centre. Image © Isaac Torrontera [Flickr] under license CC BY 2.0

9. Shanghai World Financial Center | 492 m | 101 floors

Location: Shanghai, China

Architects: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF) + Mori Building + Irie Miyake Architects and Engineers

Use: Hotel and Offices

Completed: 2008



Save this picture! Shanghai World Financial Center . Image © Ferox Seneca [Wikipedia] under license CC BY 3.0

8. TAIPEI 101 | 508 m | 101 floors

Location: Taipei, Taiwan

Architects: C.Y. Lee & Partners Architects/Planners

Use: Offices

Completed: 2004



Save this picture! TAIPEI 101. Image © Chris [Flickr] under license CC BY 2.0

7. Guangzhou CTF Finance Center | 530 m | 111 floors

Location: Guangzhou, China

Architects: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF)

Use: Mixed

Completed: 2016

Save this picture! Guangzhou CTF Finance Centre. Image © K11 / New World Development

6. One World Trade Center | 541.3 m | 94 floors

Location: New York

Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)

Use: Hotel + Offices

Completed: 2008

Save this picture! One World Trade Center. Image © Andrew Moore [Flickr] under license CC BY 2.0

5. Lotte World Tower | 554.5 m | 123 floors

Location: Seoul, South Korea

Architects: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF)

Use: Hotel and Offices

Completed: 2017

Save this picture! Lotte World Tower. Image © zjaaosldk, bajo licencia CC0

4. Ping An Finance Center | 599 m | 115 floors

Location: Shenzhen, China

Architects: Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates (KPF)

Use: Offices

Completed: 2017

Save this picture! Ping An Finance Center. Image © Terri Meyer Boake [vía CTBUH]

3. Makkah Royal Clock Tower | 601 m | 120 floors

Location: Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Architects: Dar al-Handasah Shair & Partners + SL Rasch

Use: Mixed

Completed: 2012

Save this picture! Makkah Royal Clock Tower. Image © Samira [Flickr] under license CC BY 2.0

2. Shanghai Tower | 632 m | 128 floors

Location: Shanghai, China

Architects: Gensler

Use: Hotel and Offices

Completed: 2015

Save this picture! Shanghai Tower. Image © Ermell [Wikipedia] under license CC BY 1.0

1. Burj Khalifa | 828 m | 163 floors

Location: Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Architects: Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP (SOM)

Use: Offices + Residential + Hotel

Completed: 2010