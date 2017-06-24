World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Spotlight: Benedetta Tagliabue

Spotlight: Benedetta Tagliabue

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Spotlight: Benedetta Tagliabue
Save this picture!
Spotlight: Benedetta Tagliabue, Santa Caterina Market. Image © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/ligthelm/8271776325'>Flickr user ligthelm</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
Santa Caterina Market. Image © Flickr user ligthelm licensed under CC BY 2.0

Benedetta Tagliabue (born 24 June 1963) is an Italian architect known for designs which are sensitive to their context and yet still experimental in their approach to forms and materials. Her diverse and complex works have marked her Barcelona-based firm EMBT as one of the most respected Spanish practices of the 21st century.

Santa Caterina Market. Image © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/ligthelm/8271776325'>Flickr user ligthelm</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a> Copagri Pavilion ‘Love IT’. Image © Marcela Grassi Scottish Parliament Building. Image © Dave Morris The Spanish Pavilion at the 2010 Shanghai Expo. +9

Save this picture!
Courtesy of RIBA
Courtesy of RIBA
Save this picture!
Santa Caterina Market. Image © Ceramica Cumella
Santa Caterina Market. Image © Ceramica Cumella

Born in Milan, Tagliabue graduated from the Istituto Universitario di Architettura di Venezia in 1989. In the early 1990s, she married Spanish architect Enric Miralles and the pair founded their studio Miralles Tagliabue EMBT. Together, Miralles and Tagliabue designed some of the practice's most notable works, including the renovation of the Santa Caterina Market in Barcelona and the enormous edifice of the Scottish Parliament Building—a building which critic Charles Jencks described as "a kind of small city," reflecting the complexity and intricacy of the Edinburgh streets which it responds to.

Save this picture!
Scottish Parliament Building. Image © Dave Morris
Scottish Parliament Building. Image © Dave Morris

Following Enric Miralles' tragically premature death in 2000, Tagliabue took over the firm as a sole director, completing the Santa Caterina market, Edinburgh Parliament and a string of other projects besides. In recent years, the firm's most striking work has perhaps been the Spanish Pavilion completed for the 2010 Shanghai Expo, a design which epitomizes their philosophy of continuing curiosity and material experimentation.

Save this picture!
Diagonal Mar Park. Image © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/oh-barcelona/6815735718'>Flickr user oh-barcelona</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
Diagonal Mar Park. Image © Flickr user oh-barcelona licensed under CC BY 2.0

To this day, Tagliabue refers to her late husband as one of her greatest influences, and in 2011 she founded the Foundation Enric Miralles, with the mission of promoting and teaching the philosophies of inquiry and experiment that are fundamental to his legacy.

Save this picture!
The Spanish Pavilion at the 2010 Shanghai Expo.
The Spanish Pavilion at the 2010 Shanghai Expo.

See all the works of EMBT featured on ArchDaily via the thumbnails below, and more coverage of Benedetta Tagliabue below that:

Copagri Pavilion ‘Love IT’. Image © Marcela Grassi Scottish Parliament Building. Image © Dave Morris Barajas Social Housing Blocks. Image © Roland Halbe 9 Flats low cost renovation in the Gothic Quarter of Barcelona. Image © Marcela Grassi +9

Interview with Benedetta Tagliabue: Looking at Buildings as if They Were Decomposing and Becoming New Sketches

Benedetta Tagliabue to Recieve 2013 RIBA Jencks Award

Benedetta Tagliabue Appointed as Newest Pritzker Prize Jury Member

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Rory Stott. "Spotlight: Benedetta Tagliabue" 24 Jun 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/769117/spotlight-benedetta-tagliabue/>
Read comments

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

Santa Caterina Market. Image © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/ligthelm/8271776325'>Flickr user ligthelm</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>

AD聚焦: 具有实验精神的意大利女建筑师贝纳德塔·达格利亚布艾（Benedetta Tagliabue）

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »