Showroom Hunter Douglas / Serrano Monjaraz Arquitectos

  • 19:00 - 29 March, 2017
© Pedro Hiriart

© Pedro Hiriart © Pedro Hiriart © Pedro Hiriart © Pedro Hiriart +15

© Pedro Hiriart
© Pedro Hiriart

From the architect. The design concept that leads the project for Hunter Douglas architectural products is the revaluation of the apparent structural elements. The beams and concrete slabs of the building are incorporated into an open design in which the materials have a strong presence. The constructive elements are combined with block walls and micro polished concrete floors to affirm the coherence of the whole image.

© Pedro Hiriart
© Pedro Hiriart

The activities in this showroom are very important, on one hand the daily operation of the collaborators and on the other hand customer service. To achieve the flexibility required by the space an aluminum frame system of low angle was developed for walls and plafonds in order to exhibit the different collections of the brand and make all the necessary changes during the year. The work area is clearly identified for the team to integrate and develop its activities without a hitch. Being a space designed for multiple activities some of the walls can be removed to expand the area and have contact activities with the clients.

Floor Plan
Floor Plan

The use of natural lighting and ventilation was promoted to achieve an environment in perfect harmony with the surroundings, besides considering the energy consumption in the long run. The lighting design features an active control system and as requested by the company storage spaces were to become a "paperless" office. The result is a contemporary space that can be transformed according to the needs maintaining consistency between image and functionality.

© Pedro Hiriart
Products:

Wood Steel Concrete

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Showroom Mexico
