World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Spain
  5. RCR Arquitectes
  6. 2007
  7. Rural House / RCR Arquitectes

Rural House / RCR Arquitectes

  • 03:00 - 2 March, 2017
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp
Rural House / RCR Arquitectes
Save this picture!
Rural House / RCR Arquitectes, Courtesy of RCR Arquitectes
Courtesy of RCR Arquitectes

Courtesy of RCR Arquitectes Courtesy of RCR Arquitectes Courtesy of RCR Arquitectes Courtesy of RCR Arquitectes +28

  • Architects

    RCR Arquitectes

  • Location

    La Vall de Bianya, Province of Girona, Spain

  • Architects in Charge

    Rafael Aranda, Carme Pigem, Ramón Vilalta.

  • Project Year

    2007

  • Photographs

    Courtesy of RCR Arquitectes
Save this picture!
Courtesy of RCR Arquitectes
Courtesy of RCR Arquitectes

From the architect. The brief calls for a large home for a couple, and for a discovery of a balance between nature, independence and a communal living for the inhabitants.

The site lies between two fields, between two views (Romanic church and the Pyrenees), between two aspects, two levels: on the edge of an embankment.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of RCR Arquitectes
Courtesy of RCR Arquitectes

The house takes up a position on the site to enhance the landscape values, like the emergence of cracks caused by water as it runs down the slope in search of transversal flows, giving rise to the longitudinal flow that unites the worlds of the kitchen and the orchad (a colonised footprint), of a living room with ponds and bedrooms with courtyards.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of RCR Arquitectes
Courtesy of RCR Arquitectes

The longitudinal level is 1.5 metres below the field above, which drops by as much as three metres in the private spaces that can open or close to permit intimacy or meetings. The entrance is at the same level as the lower field.

Save this picture!
Courtesy of RCR Arquitectes
Courtesy of RCR Arquitectes
Save this project
Share in Whatsapp

Products:

Steel Stone

See more:

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Houses Spain
Cite: "Rural House / RCR Arquitectes" 02 Mar 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/635710/rural-house-rcr-arquitectes/>
Read comments

0 Comments

···

Comments are closed

Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »