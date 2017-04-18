World
ArchDaily | Broadcasting Architecture Worldwidethe world's most visited architecture website
i

Sign up now and start saving and organizing your favorite architecture projects and photos

i

Find the most inspiring products for your projects in our Product Catalog.

i

Get the ArchDaily Chrome Extension and be inspired with every new tab. Install here »

h

Nominate now the Building of the Year 2017 »

All
Projects
Products
Events
Competitions
  1. ArchDaily
  2. News
  3. Spotlight: Jan Kaplický

Spotlight: Jan Kaplický

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp
Spotlight: Jan Kaplický
Save this picture!
Spotlight: Jan Kaplický, Selfridges at the Birmingham Bullring Centre, 2003. Image © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/bs0u10e0/6837495909'>Flickr user Bs0u10e0</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/'>CC BY-SA 2.0</a>
Selfridges at the Birmingham Bullring Centre, 2003. Image © Flickr user Bs0u10e0 licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0

Radical neofuturist architect Jan Kaplický (18 April 1937 – 14 January 2009) was the son of a sculptor and a botanical illustrator, and appropriately spent his career creating highly sculptural and organic forms. Working with partner Amanda Levete at his suitably-named practice Future Systems, Kaplický was catapulted to fame after his sensationally avant-garde 1999 Lord's Cricket Ground Media Centre and became a truly innovative icon of avant-garde architecture.

Save this picture!
via jan-kaplicky.com
via jan-kaplicky.com
Save this picture!
© Jan Kaplický
© Jan Kaplický

Beginning his career in Czechoslovakia, where he studied at the College of Applied Arts and Architecture and Design in Prague, Kaplický fled to London in the wake of the 1968 Soviet invasion of Czechoslovakia and soon found himself working on the design for the Pompidou Centre under Richard Rogers and Renzo Piano. Moving to Foster and Partners after Rogers and Piano relocated to Paris, he later set up Future Systems in 1979, producing intricate and outlandish drawings of orbiting robots and homes transportable by helicopter.

Save this picture!
© Jan Kaplický
© Jan Kaplický
Save this picture!
Hauer-King House, London, 1994. Image © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/zongo/13063967574'>Flickr user zongo</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
Hauer-King House, London, 1994. Image © Flickr user zongo licensed under CC BY 2.0

For the first decade of Future Systems' existence these fantastical plans did not drive commissions for actual buildings, but built projects in the 1990s—including the 1994 Hauer-King House—supplied ever-increasing amounts of attention to Kaplický's elegantly radical projects, culminating in the Lord's Media Centre in 1999 and Birmingham Selfridge's at the Bullring Centre in 2003, the ultimate rejoinder to what was then Birmingham's reputation as a decaying concrete jungle.

Save this picture!
Lord's Cricket Ground Media Centre, 1999. Image © <a href='https://www.flickr.com/photos/bensutherland/3359283721'>Flickr user bensutherland</a> licensed under <a href='https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/'>CC BY 2.0</a>
Lord's Cricket Ground Media Centre, 1999. Image © Flickr user bensutherland licensed under CC BY 2.0
Save this picture!
Enzo Ferrari Museum, Modena, 2012. Image © Andrea Morgante
Enzo Ferrari Museum, Modena, 2012. Image © Andrea Morgante

Where other practitioners of high-tech and futuristic architecture have been accused of moderating their radicalism as they became increasingly commercial, Kaplický built on the media attention these projects gave him to propose and build a series of buildings just as outlandish or seemingly impractical as ever, including the Museo Casa Enzo Ferrari in Modena. Sadly, his proposal for the Czech National Library in 2007—his first major project in his home country—was viewed as a step too far, and met with fierce opposition from the public and political class. He died without seeing it commissioned.

Enzo Ferrari Museum / Future Systems + Shiro Studio

London's Architectural Association Exhibits Futuristic Work of Jan Kaplický

Yesterday's Future: Visionary Designs by Future Systems and Archigram

Save this article
Share in Whatsapp

See more:

News Architecture News
Cite: Dario Goodwin. "Spotlight: Jan Kaplický" 18 Apr 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/620990/spotlight-jan-kaplicky/>
Read comments

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文 现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗? Take me there »