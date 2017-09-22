World
  Spotlight: Gunnar Asplund

Spotlight: Gunnar Asplund

Spotlight: Gunnar Asplund
Spotlight: Gunnar Asplund, Stockholm Public Library. Image © Sam Teigen
As a professor of architecture at the Royal Institute of Technology, and a designer often cited for his contributions to Nordic Classicism, Swedish architect Gunnar Asplund (September 22 1885 – 20 October 1940) was a notable theorist on the most important architectural challenges of his time, first exemplified by his lecture entitled “Our Architectonic Concept of Space.”

Stockholm Public Library. Image © Sam Teigen

Image via <a href='https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Gunnar_Asplund_1940.jpg'>Wikimedia</a> (public domain)
Asplund is considered one of the most influential modernist architects of Sweden and was a proponent of the modernist style first seen at the Stockholm International Exhibition of 1930. He completed numerous works regarded as prototypical examples of Nordic Classicism and the so-called Swedish Grace movement, including the Stockholm Public Library.

Stockholm Public Library. Image © Sam Teigen
Other notable works include the extension of the Gothenburg Courthouse and his collaboration with architect Sigurd Lewerentz for the design of Skogskyrkogården cemetery.

Stockholm Public Library. Image © Sam Teigen
Acclaimed Finnish architect Alvaar Alto regarded Asplund as a mentor, modeling the initial designs for his Viipuri Library after Asplund's Nordic Classicism.

Gothenburg City Hall Expansion. Image © Wikimedia user pruxo licensed under CC BY-SA 3.0
Click the links below to find out more about Gunnar Asplund's most famous work, the Stockholm Public Library, as well as more on recent renovation plans for the building.

AD Classics: Stockholm Public Library / Gunnar Asplund

Caruso St John Appointed to Renovate Asplund's Stockholm Public Library

News Architecture News
Cite: Evan Rawn. "Spotlight: Gunnar Asplund" 22 Sep 2017. ArchDaily. Accessed . <http://www.archdaily.com/550172/spotlight-gunnar-asplund/>

