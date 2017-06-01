Spotlight: Toyo Ito

Save this picture! Serpentine Gallery Pavilion 2002 / Toyo Ito + Cecil Balmond + Arup. Image © Sylvain Deleu

As one of the leading architects of Japan's increasingly highly-regarded architecture culture, 2013 Pritzker Laureate Toyo Ito (born June 1, 1941) has defined his career by combining elements of minimalism with an embrace of technology, in a way that merges both traditional and contemporary elements of Japanese culture.

+15

Born in what is now Seoul when Korea was under Japanese rule, Ito's family moved to Japan itself when he was just two years old; he would eventually attend the University of Tokyo, where his prize-winning undergraduate thesis secured him a place in the office of Kiyonori Kikutake, a founder of Metabolism and one of the leading Japanese architects at the time.

Save this picture! Yatsushiro Municipal Museum. Image © Tomio Ohashi

Save this picture! Sendai Mediatheque. Image © Nacasa & Partners Inc

Toyo Ito founded his own practice, then known as Urban Robot or "Urbot" in 1971, changing its name to Toyo Ito & Associates in 1979. In the early years of his practice, many of his most recognized projects were private homes, including the home he designed for his sister, White U, and his own home the Silver Hut. Speaking about his work in the 1980s, he once said that he "was seeking to erase conventional meaning from his works through minimalist tactics, developing lightness in architecture that resembles air and wind."

Save this picture! Tama Art University Library. Image © Iwan Baan

International recognition began to come in the 1990s, and with it perhaps Ito's most important commission: designed between 1995 and 2000, and completed in 2001, the Sendai Mediatheque remains one of Ito's most notable works, with its most recognizable feature the 13 high-tech latticed columns which not only support the building (including in major earthquakes) but also provide clear routes for the many cables required to service the building's program.

Save this picture! Taichung Metropolitan Opera House. Image © Lucas K. Doolan

In addition to the 2013 Pritzker Prize, Ito has also received the 2006 Royal Institute of British Architects’ Royal Gold Medal and the 2010 22nd Praemium Imperiale.

Save this picture! Tower of Winds. Image © Tomio Ohashi

Use the thumbnails below to view all of Ito's work on ArchDaily, and check out further coverage via the links below those:

+15

2013 Pritzker Prize: Toyo Ito

2013 Pritzker Prize Ceremony, Toyo Ito

Toyo Ito named 2010 Praemium Imperiale Laureate

Toyo Ito Awarded 2014 Thomas Jefferson Medal in Architecture

The Life and Work of Toyo Ito, 2013 Pritzker Laureate

Photography: Toyo Ito by Iwan Baan

Video: A documentary on Toyo Ito's Sendai Mediatheque

How Toyo Ito is Embarking on a "New Career Epoch" With Small-Scale Community Architecture

How Architects Realized the Curving, Twisted, Slanted Walls in Toyo Ito's Mexican Museum

AD Interviews: The Japan Pavilion at the Venice Biennale / Toyo Ito, Akihisa Hirata, Sou Fujimoto

Video: Thom Mayne Talks With Toyo Ito

The Berlage Archive: Toyo Ito (1999)

Lecture: What Was Metabolism? Reflections on the Life of Kiyonori Kikutake / Toyo Ito

Video: Gifu Media Cosmos by Toyo Ito